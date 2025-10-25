Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission

The A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A takes place at the time of the Team MZ strategy meeting, where you’re tasked with investigating three dangerous Rogue Mega Pokemon loose in Magenta District. This one focuses on Hawlucha, the second case in that trio.

It’s a tough fight against a fast and aggressive opponent, but the right team and timing can make it manageable. That said, here is how to complete A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to complete A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You’ll begin this mission after Main Mission 15, once the meeting wraps up. Head to Sector 3 of Magenta District, just east of Wild Zone 9. The Hawlucha is perched on a rooftop, and the easiest way to get there is by using the yellow outdoor elevator on Estival Avenue.

A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Once you’re up top, walk toward the objective marker and talk to Lida, who explains that Hawlucha has gone missing from its expected spot. From there, stay on the rooftops and move north and you’ll spot another objective marker that leads to the actual encounter.

How to beat Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Hawlucha sits at Level 41 and comes packed with high-speed attacks that hit hard if you mistime your dodges. It’s a Fighting and Flying-type Pokemon, and it’s weak to Electric, Flying, Ice, Fairy, and Psychic moves, while being immune to Ground-type attacks.

Duel against Rogue Mega Hawlucha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

During battle, Mega Hawlucha jumps around the field, often closing distance quickly before launching attacks. Close-range counters and quick projectiles work well since it rarely stays still for long.

Recommended Pokemon to use

Because of its typing, Mega Hawlucha gives players several counter options. Pokemon with Psychic or Fairy moves are especially strong, but Flying, Ice, or Electric types also work.

Mega Gardevoir is arguably the recommended pick. It can deal heavy damage with Psyshock and Dazzling Gleam, both of which hit Hawlucha’s weaknesses. Since Gardevoir resists most of Hawlucha’s attacks, it can stay in the fight longer. Using Calm Mind boosts its Special Attack and Defense, helping you tank through surprise hits.

If you prefer something sturdier, Slowbro is another choice. It doesn’t hit as fast as Gardevoir, but its bulk lets it survive longer against Hawlucha’s quick combos. Moves like Psybeam, Psyshock, and Zen Headbutt deal effective damage while keeping pressure steady.

Pair it with Lida’s Starmie, which can use Reflect to strengthen both Pokemon’s defenses.

Rewards for A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission

After taking down Mega Hawlucha, you’ll receive its Mega Stone Hawluchanite. Lida will heal your team once the fight concludes, wrapping up A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission and adding Mega Hawlucha to your Pokedex as a registered entry.

