Pokemon Platinum: How to defeat Elite Four and Champion

In Pokemon Platinum, facing the Elite Four and the Champion will test all aspects of your skills and strategies as a Trainer. This journey through Sinnoh isn't just about displaying brute strength; it demands a deep understanding of Pokemon types, battle tactics, and the intricate bond between Trainer and Pokemon. As you prepare to take on this formidable challenge, remember that success lies in a well-rounded team, knowledge of your opponents, and meticulous preparation, both in and out of battle.

This guide is your roadmap to victory, offering insights into defeating each member of the Elite Four and dethroning Champion Cynthia. From selecting the right Pokemon and moves to mastering the art of items and strategy, this article covers all bases to ensure you are fully prepared for the ultimate test in Pokemon Platinum.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

How to defeat the Bug-type Elite Four Aaron in Pokemon Platinum

Aaron's Sticker Template in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aaron's Pokemon Platinum Team:

Lv 49 Yanmega (Bug/Flying)

Lv 49 Scizor (Bug/Steel)

Lv 50 Vespiquen (Bug/Flying)

Lv 51 Heracross (Bug/Fighting)

Lv 53 Drapion (Poison/Dark)

Strategy: While Aaron specializes in Bug-type Pokemon, his ace, Drapion, doesn't share this weakness. Flying, Rock and Fire-type moves will sweep through most of his team, except for Drapion, who is weak to Ground moves instead. Consider a Pokemon with Ariel Ace, Fly, Air Slash, Rock Slide, Stone Edge, Fire Blast or Flamethrower for the Bug-types, and Earthquake for Drapion.

Recommended Pokemon against Aaron: Infernape, Rapidash, Houndoom, Magmortar, Golem, Rampardos, Bastiodon, Rhyperior, Steelix, Staraptor, Crobat, Honchkrow, Gliscor, Altaria, Togekiss, Gastrodon, Hippowdon, Mamoswine, and Garchomp

How to defeat the Ground-type Elite Four Bertha in Pokemon Platinum

Bertha's Sticker Template in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bertha's Pokemon Platinum Team:

Lv 50 Whiscash (Water/Ground)

Lv 53 Gliscor (Ground/Flying)

Lv 52 Golem (Rock/Ground)

Lv 55 Rhyperior (Rock/Ground)

Lv 52 Hippowdon (Ground)

Strategy: Bertha’s team crumbles against Water, Ice, and Grass moves. However, her Whiscash is immune to Electric and resistant to Fire, so pack Grass-type moves in your kit. An Ice Beam user can make quick work of Gliscor and Golem. Keep an eye on Hippowdon as it can set up a Sand Stream that benefits Rock, Ground, and Steel-types.

Recommended Pokemon against Bertha: Empoleon, Gyarados, Golduck, Floatzel, Gastrodon, Quagsire, Milotic, Vaporeon, Torterra, Roserade, Abomasnow, Tangrowth, Weavile, Mamoswine, Glalie, and Froslass

How to defeat the Fire-type Elite Four Flint in Pokemon Platinum

Flint's Sticker Template in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flint's Pokemon Platinum Team:

Lv 52 Houndoom (Fire/Dark)

Lv 55 Flareon (Fire)

Lv 53 Rapidash (Fire)

Lv 55 Infernape (Fire/Fighting)

Lv 57 Magmortar (Fire)

Strategy: Flint’s team is a Fire-type specialist, which makes Water, Ground, and Rock moves broadly effective. A strong Water-type Pokemon can extinguish most of his team, but beware of Infernape's Fighting moves, which can surprise Rock and Dark-types.

Recommended Pokemon against Flint: Golem, Rampardos, Rhyperior, Empoleon, Gyarados, Golduck, Floatzel, Quagsire, Milotic, Vaporeon, Gastrodon, Hippowdon, Mamoswine, and Garchomp

How to defeat the Psychic-type Elite Four Lucian in Pokemon Platinum

Lucian's Sticker Template in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucian's Pokemon Platinum Team:

Lv 53 Mr. Mime (Psychic)

Lv 55 Espeon (Psychic)

Lv 54 Bronzong (Psychic/Steel)

Lv 56 Alakazam (Psychic)

Lv 59 Gallade (Psychic/Fighting)

Strategy: Dark-types shine here as they are immune to Psychic moves and can deal double damage. A Pokemon with Crunch or Payback can be particularly effective. When it comes to Bronzong, watch out for its Levitate ability that makes Ground moves ineffective — use Fire, Ghost, or Dark moves instead. Gallade, being part-Fighting, opens up a weakness to Flying and Ghost moves as well.

Recommended Pokemon against Lucian: Infernape, Rapidash, Houndoom, Magmortar, Honchkrow, Spiritomb, Drapion, Weavile, Umbreon, Absol, Gengar, Mismagius, Dusknoir, Froslass, Yanmega, and Scizor

How to defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon Platinum

Cynthia's Sticker Template in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Key Pokemon: Lv 62 Garchomp (Dragon/Ground)

Strategy:

Spiritomb (Lv 58) has no weaknesses in Pokemon Platinum, since the game has no Fairy-type. So focus on high-powered neutral attacks or set up with moves like Swords Dance.

(Lv 58) has no weaknesses in Pokemon Platinum, since the game has no Fairy-type. So focus on high-powered neutral attacks or set up with moves like Swords Dance. Roserade (Lv 58) is weak to Fire, Psychic, Ice and Flying-type moves, So, use them wisely. Additionally, this creature has weaker physical Defense. Make the best of that.

(Lv 58) is weak to Fire, Psychic, Ice and Flying-type moves, So, use them wisely. Additionally, this creature has weaker physical Defense. Make the best of that. Togekiss (Lv 60) falls easily to Rock, Ice and Electric-type moves.

(Lv 60) falls easily to Rock, Ice and Electric-type moves. Lucario’s (Lv 60) Steel/Fighting typing makes it weak to Ground, Fire, and Fighting moves.

(Lv 60) Steel/Fighting typing makes it weak to Ground, Fire, and Fighting moves. Milotic (Lv 58) can be tricky with its Marvel Scale ability. Electric and Grass moves are your best bet.

(Lv 58) can be tricky with its Marvel Scale ability. Electric and Grass moves are your best bet. Garchomp (Lv 62) is the crown jewel of Cynthia’s team. It is weak to Dragon moves and four times vulnerable to Ice-type moves. An Ice Beam or Blizzard from a fast Pokemon can be a game-changer.

How to prepare for the Elite Four and Champion in Pokemon Platinum

Sinnoh Elite Four in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Team Composition and Leveling: Aim to have a well-balanced team where each member can handle at least two of the Elite Four members or has a specific role (sweeper, tank, status inducer). Level your Pokemon to at least 58-60 to have a fighting chance against Cynthia’s diverse and higher-leveled team.

Moveset and Items: Ensure your Pokemon have moves that exploit the weaknesses of the Elite Four and Cynthia’s teams. TMs like Earthquake, Ice Beam, Flamethrower, and Thunderbolt can be game-changers. Don't overlook status moves like Thunder Wave or Toxic. Stock up on Full Restores, Revives, and Ethers to keep your team in fighting shape.

Final tips and tricks for victory

Adaptability: Be prepared to adapt your strategy mid-battle. If a key Pokemon faints early, know which backup can take its place.

Be prepared to adapt your strategy mid-battle. If a key Pokemon faints early, know which backup can take its place. Status conditions and hazards: Moves like Spikes or Toxic can slowly chip off the enemy’s health, making them easier to finish off.

Moves like Spikes or Toxic can slowly chip off the enemy’s health, making them easier to finish off. Heals and revives: Use your items wisely. Sometimes, it's better to revive a fallen Pokemon than to heal one that's struggling to make an impact.

Becoming the Sinnoh Champion in Pokemon Platinum is a significant achievement. With the right preparation and a bit of luck, you'll find yourself standing victorious in the Hall of Fame. Remember, every Pokemon and move counts, so plan carefully, adapt as needed, and victory will be yours.