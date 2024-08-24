Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Aug 24, 2024 15:08 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid overview (Image via TPC)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Normal Dragonite 7-star Tera Raids are now active in-game. Trainers are encountering the formidable Gen I Dragon Pokemon in black crystal raids. While they can catch Dragonite only once from the event per save data, subsequent successful attempts will net various item drops. We have jotted down the relevant details that trainers need to know before jumping into battle.

Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid Battles are active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Friday, August 23, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. Those looking for guides on defeating the Dragon Pokemon should check out the following:

also-read-trending Trending

Mighty Dragonite 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, scripted actions, and more

The available details regarding Dragonite in 7-star Tera Raid battles are as follows:

  • Level - Lv. 100
  • Star Level - 7
  • Shiny chance - None
  • Mark - The Mightiest Mark Pokemon refers to a pocket monster caught from a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.
  • Catchable - Mighty Sceptile can only be caught once per save data from this event.
  • Tera Type - Normal
  • Nature - Brave
  • Held Item - None
  • Ability - Inner Focus: The Pokemon won't get flinched and isn't affected by Intimidate.
  • Moves - Extreme Speed, Scale Shot, Dragon Dance, Earthquake.
  • Additional Moves - Rain Dance, Hurricane, Thunder, Draco Meteor.
  • Notes - HP multiplier: *35 || Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera || Scale: 128
Normal Dragonite is appearing in 7-star Tera Raids (Image via TPC)
The scripted actions are (courtesy of Serebii):

ActionTiming
Shield Activation75% HP Remaining
70% Time Remaining
Dragonite uses Rain Dance99% Time Remaining
Dragonite uses Hurricane98% Time Remaining
Dragonite uses Thunder95% HP Remaining
Player Stats & Status Reset80% Time Remaining
Dragonite Stats & Status Reset70% Time Remaining
Dragonite uses Draco Meteor30% HP Remaining

Trainers should keep in mind that the Poke Portal News needs to be updated to its latest edition to participate in this event. To do so, head over to the Poke Portal in the X menu, then click on Mystery Gift, and finally select Check Poke Portal News. Do note that a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is needed to fight Dragonite while banding with others on the internet.

The ongoing event also involves Powerhouse Pokemon mass outbreaks. The following spawns have been confirmed (lucky trainers have an increased possibility of encountering shiny variants too):

  • Larvitar in Paldea
  • Bagon in Paldea
  • Goomy in Kitakami
  • Hisuian Sliggoo in Kitakami
  • Beldum in Blueberry Academy Terarium

