Pokemon Scarlet and Violet x Pokemon GO: How to get different Vivillon patterns in Gen IX titles

During the Pokemon Day celebration on February 27, Game Freak announced a brand new way to acquire the creature Vivillon in various wing patterns. To do so, fans will need access to a Pokemon GO account.

By connecting an account on Scarlet and Violet with one on GO, trainers can send postcards obtained in the mobile title to the Paldea region. Doing so activates the spawning of Vivillon with a specific wing pattern based on what region the postcard hails from.

This not only incentivizes players to connect their accounts, but also rewards them with items to capture Gimmighoul in its Roaming Form.

For those hunting for each Vivillon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it's a good idea to familiarize themselves with the postcard process.

How to acquire each Vivillon pattern in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Vivillon's standard "Fancy" pattern will reappear 24 hours after a postcard is sent (Image via Game Freak)

Including Vivillon's stock "Fancy" wing, there are 19 different patterns that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can acquire. Catching them all won't be easy, as one must connect to GO and send postcards from various regions so that each wing pattern appears accordingly.

Players must receive gifts from as many international peers as possible in the mobile title to send those postcards to Paldea and coax out Vivillon's various wing patterns.

Sending a postcard from Pokemon GO to Scarlet and Violet

Launch Scarlet/Violet and access the Poke Portal via the X button menu. Select "Mystery Gift." Select "Connect with Pokemon GO." Select to pair with a GO account. Open Pokemon GO and navigate to your settings, then scroll down to the Nintendo Switch option and tap it. Select "Connect to Nintendo Switch." Back on your Switch, select "Yes" when the prompt asks if you'd like to connect accounts. In Scarlet/Violet, select "Connect to Pokemon GO" next. Back on GO, open your item bag, and select your postcard book. Pick a postcard you'd like to send to Paldea, then tap the button with three horizontal bars. Select the "Send to Nintendo Switch" option and confirm the following prompts. The postcard should be opened in Scarlet and Violet, and Vivillon with a specific wing pattern should appear for the next 24 hours.

All available Vivillon patterns and their corresponding postcard region

Archipelago - The Caribbean, South Africa

- The Caribbean, South Africa Continental - Argentina, Central Europe, India, and Central Asia

- Argentina, Central Europe, India, and Central Asia Elegant - Japan

- Japan Fancy - The standard wing pattern that appears on Vivillon in Paldea. If you have an active postcard effect, this pattern will re-appear once 24 hours have elapsed after you've received a postcard.

- The standard wing pattern that appears on Vivillon in Paldea. If you have an active postcard effect, this pattern will re-appear once 24 hours have elapsed after you've received a postcard. Garden - United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Ireland

- United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Ireland High Plains - Western United States and Eastern Europe

- Western United States and Eastern Europe Icy Snow - Northern Canada, Northern Europe, and Greenland

- Northern Canada, Northern Europe, and Greenland Jungle - Northern South America, Colombia, Indonesia, and Central Africa

- Northern South America, Colombia, Indonesia, and Central Africa Marine - Greece, Eastern Europe, Spain, and Chile

- Greece, Eastern Europe, Spain, and Chile Meadow - Central Europe

- Central Europe Modern - Southeastern United States

- Southeastern United States Monsoon - Southeastern Asia

- Southeastern Asia Ocean - Hawaii, Madagascar, and the Galapagos Islands

- Hawaii, Madagascar, and the Galapagos Islands Polar - Eastern Canada, Western Canada, Alaska, Northeastern United States, Chile, Southern Argentina, Northern Europe

- Eastern Canada, Western Canada, Alaska, Northeastern United States, Chile, Southern Argentina, Northern Europe River - Egypt, Northern Africa, Southern Africa, Southern Australia

- Egypt, Northern Africa, Southern Africa, Southern Australia Sandstorm - The Middle East

- The Middle East Savanna - Northern Australia, Brazil

- Northern Australia, Brazil Sun - Mexico and Madagascar

- Mexico and Madagascar Tundra - Sweden, Northern Japan, Iceland, and Southern Norway

With the addition of two DLCs and this new Vivillon promotion, trainers should have plenty of searching and catching to do as they continue their adventures in Paldea. There's no better time to get started, even if this cross-platform feature won't go anywhere.

Be sure to check up on GO as well, as the coin bag received from sending postcards can be quite helpful in acquiring Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in the mobile title.

