Pokemon TCG Pocket: 5 best-looking full-arts to pull from Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs

The Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs feature a variety of visually attractive artworks that Pokemon GO TCG Pocket players can flex in battles. The full-art cards are challenging to come by due to their rarity. That said, collectors may need to open as many Dialga booster packs as possible to obtain a rare one for themselves.

What makes these illustrations particularly interesting is their captivating visuals, animations, and hidden stories. Moreover, they disclose a lot about Pokemon’s nature, behavior, and power.

Below, enthusiasts of Pokemon TCG Pocket can find the five stunning full-art immersive cards from the recently released Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: 5 most attractive full-art cards in Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs

1) Shaymin's full-art

Shaymin card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among all the cards available in Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs, Shaymin’s full-art card is filled with illusion. When first seeing it, some may not even spot the creature. This is because Shaymin, the Mythical Pokemon from Sinnoh, perfectly camouflages itself among flower patches.

Battlers may mistake it for a flowering plant rather than an actual critter. The mastermind behind this unique creation is the talented illustrator REND.

Shaymin's artwork is undoubtedly flamboyant in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It shows various species of flowers in both the foreground and background. Meanwhile, the Pocket Monster cleverly avoids detection by resembling a flowering plant.

2) Darkrai ex's full-art

Darkrai ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Darkrai is known for putting people to sleep and giving them terrifying nightmares. In the Darkrai full-art card from the Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs. The artwork visually displays said power, showing the Pokemon lulling a character to sleep. While Darkrai hovers behind a window, its shadow-like silhouette appears to be clutching the person with both of its hands.

The character's facial expressions clearly indicate that they are experiencing the worst dream of their life. Illustrated by Oswaldo KATO, Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs’ Darkrai ex card also includes appealing minor details, such as two photo frames hung on the wall — one of which is of a Dugtrio. Additionally, there are three dolls of Pokemon, including Clefairy, Magikarp, and Snorlax.

3) Pachirisu ex's full-art

Pachirisu ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As lore says, Pachirisu likes to live at the top of trees. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Pachirisu ex card shows five species of the EleSquirrel Pokemon. One is hanging from a branch by its tail, while two others are sitting on a different branch. Another Pachirisu is climbing up the tree, and one is coming down, releasing static energy with its yellow cheek pouches.

Pachirisu ex rainbow immersive card depicts the time of the day as morning, with sunlight streaming into the forest. This artwork also showcases a beautiful scene featuring a lush green forest and old trees.

4) Bidoof's full-art

Bidoof (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shinya Komatsu did the artwork for Bidoof's full-art card, which can be obtained by opening Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs. In this illustration, several Bidoofs collaboratively work to build a dam using logs in a river. Some are gnawing on trees and logs using their sharp incisors, while others are strategizing the best position to place the logs. This card hints that Bidoof enjoys working together as a team.

This illustration displays the unique persona of Bidoof, and according to the lore, it lives in a group with the same species by the water source. Pokemon TCG Pocket players can observe its behavior and personality in the artwork.

5) Mamoswine’s full-art

Mamoswine (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Mamoswine card from the Space-Time Smackdown Dialga packs, illustrated by OKACHEKE, features the entire evolution lines: Swinbu, Piloswine, and Mamoswine. While the artwork lacks additional color schemes or intricate details, it entices Pokemon TCG Pocket fans because of a snowy landscape with trees and mountains covered in snow.

In the full-art version of this card, a Swinbu is peacefully sleeping on top of Mamoswine's head. Although the critter appears somewhat annoyed, it is fine with the situation.

This card captures a charming moment between the species, making it the best family picture in the Pokemon TCG Pocket set.

