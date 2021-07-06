The best counters for Arlo in Pokemon GO: July 2021

If Pokemon GO players want to battle the wicked Team GO Rocket kingpin Giovanni, they'll need to defeat his GO Rocket Leaders and assemble the Super Rocket Radar.

Suffice to say Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra don't want that to happen.

Fielding a team of Shadow Pokemon, the trio have tweaked their battle parties and are ready to take on trainers again to defend their boss. Like his other comrades, Arlo has rotated his team periodically so that players don't come up with a solid strategy to defeat him.

Fortunately, there are counters for the new Team GO Rocket Leader teams, and players can take full advantage of them in order to speed up their progress.

Pokemon GO: Great Pokemon and moves to defeat Arlo

Image via Niantic

Like any Pokemon GO trainer, Arlo is restricted to using only three Pokemon per battle. However, there is some variety as to which Pokemon he deploys in his team.

There are a total of seven different Pokemon Arlo can use in his team, with only his lead Pokemon being set in stone for this particular team. Because of that, Pokemon GO players will want to prep as best as they can for any situation. Trainers won't know which Pokemon Arlo is using until they appear, but they can at least be ready.

For his current team, Arlo will begin with Venonat each time. This Pokemon is easily dispatched by most but it can be countered by Pokemon and moves such as:

Charizard using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Mewtwo using Confusion and Psystrike.

Pidgeot using Gust and Brave Bird.

Chandelure using Fire Spin and Overheat.

Alakazam using Confusion and Psychic.

Next up, Arlo will send out either Crobat, Ursaring, or Manectric. Each of these demands different counters, making things more difficult when it comes to elemental type advantage.

To counter Arlo's Crobat, Pokemon GO trainers can try:

Manectric using Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Gengar using Lick and Psychic.

Rampardos using Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Electivire using Thunder Shock and Wild Charge.

Espeon using Confusion and Psychic.

To counter Ursaring, some of the top picks would be:

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Machamp using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Heracross using Counter and Close Combat.

Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast.

When taking on Manectric, these Pokemon and moves work exceptionally well in Pokemon GO:

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Rhyperior using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Golurk using Mud-Slap and Earth Power.

Flygon using Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Sandslash using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

At last, Arlo will send out the third and final fighter of his Pokemon GO team. These Pokemon will be either Scizor, Magnezone, or Vileplume.

Beating Scizor should be straight forward, as it is incredibly vulnerable to Fire-type moves. Players can try using these Pokemon as a counter:

Charizard using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Houndoom using Fire Fang and Fire Blast.

Chandelure using Fire Spin and Overheat.

Darmanitan using Fire Fang and Overheat.

Heatran using Fire Spin and Flamethrower.

Countering Magnezone can rely on either Ground- or Fire-type moves, meaning these Pokemon can excel:

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Krookodile using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Hippowdon using Fire Fang and Earth Power.

Camerupt using Ember and Earth Power.

Ho-Oh using Incinerate and Earthquake.

Beating Vileplume can also be relied upon by Fire-type Pokemon and moves, meaning a Fire-type is a great asset against Arlo's current Pokemon GO team. To take out Vileplume, trainers can try:

Charizard using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Moltres using Fire Spin and Overheat.

Victini using Confusion and V-Create.

Blaziken using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Delphox using Fire Spin and Psychic.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Bulbasaur Spotlight Hour guide

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul