The best counters for Sierra in Pokemon GO: July 2021

In Pokemon GO, if trainers wish to take on Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni, they'll need to take on his Team GO Rocket Leaders first.

The three leaders of Team GO Rocket are Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra.

Each of them have their own Shadow Pokemon team and these teams can change over time. Though they typically follow a rotation, sometimes it can be tricky to remember which Team GO Rocket Leader is using which Pokemon, but fortunately the Pokemon GO community keeps a close eye on them.

Sierra's current party in particular can be a tough fight, but with the right counters, she is much easier to defeat.

Pokemon GO: Moves and Pokemon to counter Sierra

Image via Niantic

Sierra's team in Pokemon GO changes over time, but she tends to rotate set teams. If players know the teams, then they can be prepared for whenever they change.

This isn't exclusive only to Sierra either, as her compatriots Arlo and Cliff follow the very same conventions. Currently, Sierra's team consists of a total of seven Pokemon.

Since she can only use three at most like any trainer in Pokemon GO, her second and third Pokemon will be randomized.

For example, Sierra's first Pokemon will currently be Sneasel no matter what. When it comes to her second Pokemon, Sierra may opt for Gliscor, Granbull, or Ampharos. For her third, she may choose between Houndoom, Kingdra, and Drapion.

There's some variety, and Pokemon GO trainers won't know which Pokemon Sierra will be using until they appear. This makes countering Team GO Rocket Leaders tricky, but still entirely possible.

To counter Sierra's Pokemon, trainers can break down both their Pokemon and move selection. Because of the diversity in Team GO Rocket teams, it can take a variety of Pokemon and attacks to push back effectively in Pokemon GO.

For Sierra's Sneasel, Pokemon GO players can try using:

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere.

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Mega Lopunny using Low Kick and Focus Blast.

Blaziken using Counter and Focus Blast.

Charizard using Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Darmanitan using Incinerate and Focus Blast.

To counter Sierra's Gliscor, some good picks are:

Abomasnow using Powder Snow and Weather Ball.

Galarian Darmanitan using Ice Fang and Avalanche.

Articuno using Frost Breath and Ice Beam.

Blastoise using Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Kyogre using Waterfall and Blizzard.

Gyarados using Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

Feraligatr using Ice Fang and Ice Beam.

In order to beat Sierra's Granbull, trainers can give these counters a shot:

Gengar using Lick and Sludge Bomb.

Beedrill using Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb.

Metagross using Bullet Punch and Meteor Smash.

Excadrill using Metal Claw and Iron Head.

Venusaur using Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb.

Toxicroak using Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb.

Scizor using Bullet Punch and Iron Head.

Countering Sierra's Ampharos can be done a few ways in Pokemon GO, but these counters help:

Groudon using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Excadrill using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Flygon using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Landorus using Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Golurk using Mud-Slap and Earth Power.

Rhyperior using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

If Sierra throws out her third Pokemon and it happens to be Houndoom, it can be countered by:

Blastoise using Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Rampardos using Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Rhyperior using Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker.

Conkledurr using Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Terrakion using Smack Down and Rock Slide.

Swampert using Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Tyranitar using Smack Down and Stone Edge.

If she uses Kingdra, Pokemon GO trainers can take it down with:

Gyarados using Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Haxorus using Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw.

Dragonite using Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Salamence using Dragon Tail and Outrage.

Gardevoir using Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Togekiss using Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

Granbull using Charm and Play Rough.

If Sierra uses Drapion, trainers can counter it easily with:

Excadrill using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake.

Krookodile using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Mamoswine using Mud-Slap and Bulldoze.

Hippowdon using Thunder Fang and Earth Power.

Alolan Dugtrio using Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Flygon using Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Read More: Mega Houndoom raid counters in Pokemon GO for July 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul