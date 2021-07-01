The best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO: July 2021

With a solid group of Pokemon, any trainer could make easy work of Cliff.

As of now, it looks like in July Cliff will have the same team of Pokemon that he did in June. Many of his Pokemon have common weaknesses, which makes it easy to identify which strategies and Pokemon are needed to come out victorious. Therefore, this guide will focus on commonly found Pokemon, so that way, everybody can have a shot against Cliff. There really isn’t any need to bring legendaries or even pseudolegendaries to this battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Pokemon are good to bring against Cliff?

First of here’s a look at Cliff’s team:

Pokemon 1: Seedot

Pokemon 2: Kingler, Poliwrath or Hariyama

Pokemon 3: Tyranitar, Sharpedo or Torterra

If any trainer has a Togekiss, they practically win this match for free. Between Dazzling Gleam and Aerial Ace, Togekiss can hit 6 of the potential 7 Pokemon on Cliff’s team for super effective damage. There also isn’t a resistance on Cliff’s team to Charm, Togekiss’ quick move. The only thing Togekiss would have to potentially watch out for is a strong Rock move from Tyranitar.

For anyone who doesn’t have a Togekiss, though, any decent Flying-type Pokemon will do just fine. Considering that Cliff has two Grass-types and two Fighting-types, Flying Pokemon are put at a great advantage here.

Flying-types are also, thankfully, very common. Even Pokemon Like Pidgeot or Braviary can spam Brave Bird against Cliff. The only real threat that needs to be taken into account is Tyranitar.

Speaking of Tyranitar, it gets countered by Grass-type Pokemon, which are also great to bring here. Grass-types not only beat Kingler, Poliwrath and Tyranitar, but they resist the attacks from Seedot and Torterra.

With a Grass-type, it isn’t even necessary to hit back with super effective damage (though it’s recommended if possible). Seedot can only hit with Grass moves (except Foul Play) and Torterra uses Grass, Rock and Ground moves (all resisted by Grass).

This means that a Pokemon like Sceptile with Dragon Claw could win 1v1 versus these Pokemon, because Sceptile isn’t taking any substantial damage while it charges its Dragon Claws.

That being said, there are plenty of Pokemon that are both Grass and Poison-type who can beat Seedot and Torterra easily. Vileplume, Victribell, and Venusaur all fit into this category.

In all honesty, with just a strong Flying-type and Grass-type, a smart trainer could beat Cliff easily. For anyone who is really dedicated and wants a third Pokemon to bring, though, Ice coverage would be great for Torterra. Pokemon like Weavile or a Mamoswine with Powder Snow would work well here.

