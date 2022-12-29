Top 5 fan favorite Pokemon found in the new region of Scarlet and Violet

A Japanese poll on Gamewith with over 177,000 votes has determined some of the most popular new Pokemon introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Old fan favorites were also eligible to be in the poll, but the top five is full of new creatures that gamers have quickly grown to love.

Just for reference, here are ranks 10 to six:

10) Gardevoir and Mimikyu (2711 votes each)

(2711 votes each) 9) Lucario (2749 votes)

(2749 votes) 8) Slither Wing (2757 votes)

(2757 votes) 7) Sylveon (2828 votes)

(2828 votes) 6) Tatsugiri (3059 votes)

The rest of this article will highlight the top five with the most votes in descending order. All five of those entries will also include the number of votes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Top 5 most loved Pokemon that debuted in Scarlet and Violet

5) Ceruledge (3922 votes)

Version-exclusives can still be very popular (Image via Game Freak)

Humanoid Pokemon tend to be quite popular among certain parts of the fanbase, so it's not surprising to see Ceruledge rank this high in a poll. Ceruledge is the Violet-exclusive evolution of Charcadet. The Scarlet-exclusive evolution, Armarouge, was nowhere to be seen in the top 50 of this Japanese poll.

Nevertheless, Ceruledge has a cool color scheme, a nice Fire/Ghost typing, solid stats, and an interesting overall design. The only way to get Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet is by exposing Charcadet to a Malicious Armor that you get by giving a woman in Zapapico ten Sinistea Chips. Scarlet fans can obtain this fan favorite via a trade.

4) Fuecoco (4464 votes)

The only not-fully-evolved Pokemon on this Scarlet and Violet top five list (Image via Game Freak)

The first stage of the Fire starter was loved by the fanbase when it was initially revealed, so it's no surprise to see it still maintain its popularity in the recent Japanese poll. Even its final evolution is quite well-liked, as Skeledirge was ranked 29th on this poll, with 1331 votes to its name.

Fuecoco's popularity is also a testament that not everything has to be strong to be well-loved. It's much weaker than its final evolution, but it makes up for that by being much cuter, which is sometimes all that's needed for fans to like a Pocket Monster.

Everybody has the option to begin either game with this starter, so fans of its design can easily choose it if they'd like.

3) Meowscarada (5311 votes)

The most popular starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The final evolutions of starters with a Protean-like ability have always been very popular. Cinderace and Greninja are two such Pokemon, and it's nice to see a Grass-type starter also capture the attention of the fandom.

Meowscarada's popularity largely stems from a number of things. It has a cool design, has been involved in a bizarre kissing trend, and is quite solid in battles. Meowscarada was destined to be a fan favorite since the idea of a humanoid cat is always a popular concept in video games.

Like Fuecoco, everybody has the option to obtain Meowscarada if they want to use it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

2) Clodsire (5820 votes)

A popular meme that's also quite good in battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The Paldean version of Quagsire is quite popular in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a silly look, but the Poison/Ground typing is excellent for battles, and players are able to obtain Clodsire quite early in these games.

Clodsire is a bit of a meme in the fandom, with many gamers loving its simple and goofy design that has inspired a lot of fan art since Clodsire's debut. It's even seen some competitive success, which shouldn't be surprising, since its Johto counterpart has also fared well in competitive battles despite the low base stat total.

1) Tinkaton (7458 votes)

The most popular Pocket Monster introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Unsurprisingly, this little creature with a gigantic hammer is the most popular Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Tinkaton is a Fairy/Steel-type with an iconic design and a hilarious Pokedex entry where it tries to hit rocks at flying Corviknight. Plenty of fanart references this interaction, although it should be noted that Tinkaton can't actually do much against Corviknight in a 1v1 battle in the game.

Its signature move, Gigaton Hammer, is fun to use since the 160 base power is gigantic and helps make up for Tinkaton's otherwise unimpressive Attack stat. Tinkaton's Fairy/Steel-typing is also one of the best defensive types in the game, and its solid moveset makes it a viable option in a number of scenarios.

Based on the results of this poll, Tinkaton's popularity far exceeds anything else in Scarlet and Violet, and she will likely remain one of the most iconic creatures introduced in Paldea.

