Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research gives players a chance to catch the Big Jaw Pokemon with a Seasonal Special Background. The questline will also provide a boosted chance of encountering a Shiny Totodile. We have also jotted down the available Field Research during this event below.

Totodile Community Day Classic is being held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event also features an exclusive paid Special Research that provides additional Totodile encounters, Stardust, and Ultra Ball.

How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Totodile encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust

Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Totodile encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP

Rewards: Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background, 5000x Stardust

The Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research tasks and rewards must be completed and redeemed by Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 3 Totodile - Totodile encounter [shiny variant available], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust

- Totodile encounter [shiny variant available], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust Win a five-star or higher raid - Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available]

- Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available] Trade a Pokemon - Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available]

- Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available] Complete 3 Party Challenges - Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available]

