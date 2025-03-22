Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research gives players a chance to catch the Big Jaw Pokemon with a Seasonal Special Background. The questline will also provide a boosted chance of encountering a Shiny Totodile. We have also jotted down the available Field Research during this event below.
Totodile Community Day Classic is being held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event also features an exclusive paid Special Research that provides additional Totodile encounters, Stardust, and Ultra Ball.
Also Read: Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic preparation guide
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 1
- Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Totodile encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
- Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Totodile encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
- Rewards: Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background, 5000x Stardust
The Totodile Community Day Classic Timed Research tasks and rewards must be completed and redeemed by Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 10 pm local time.
How to complete Totodile Community Day Classic Field Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 3 Totodile - Totodile encounter [shiny variant available], 5x Great Ball, 2x Ultra Ball, 2x Pinap Berry, or 500x Stardust
- Win a five-star or higher raid - Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available]
- Trade a Pokemon - Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available]
- Complete 3 Party Challenges - Totodile encounter with Seasonal Special Background [shiny variant available]
Check out other Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic guides:
- Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis
- How to evolve Totodile into Croconaw and Feraligatr in Pokemon GO
- Is Feraligatr with Hydro Cannon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨