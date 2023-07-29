10 most underappreciated Pokemon of all time

With over 1,000 different species of Pokemon in the franchise, a few are bound to slip under the radar among the community for seemingly no reason. That said, giving these creatures a chance in a playthrough can make a romp through any familiar region feel refreshing and engaging. So what kinds of pocket monsters should players keep a lookout for when starting their next playthrough?

Do any of these underrated monsters have any competitive viability? With so many creatures being available between regions and titles, knowing where they reside can also be a big help to newbies.

Pokemon's 10 most underrated creatures

1) Roserade

Roserade as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roserade was introduced in the fourth generation as a Shiny Stone evolution for Roselia, a creature from the generation prior. Since Sinnoh playthroughs typically host the same six critters, many hesitate to give Roserade a chance. However, having a great special attack stat and with Sludge Bomb now being a special move in the fourth generation, Roserade is one of the best Poison-types in these games.

2) Drapion

Drapion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Sinnoh region is filled with under-utilized potential. Drapion is one of the best crit-abusers in the franchise, thanks to its Sniper ability, which increases critical hit damage. It also boasts Night Slash and Cross Poison, two moves with increased crit chances. With this arsenal, players can easily decimate fragile attackers. Having a Poison and Dark typing, Drapion is also great defensively as it's only weak to Ground-type attacks.

3) Johtonian Qwilfish

Qwilfish's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Like a fine wine, Qwilfish only gets better as the franchise ages. With weather being much more common in a playthrough, Qwilfish can easily sweep hordes of enemies in the rain thanks to its Swift Swim ability and fairly high attack and speed stats. The creature even received a buff to its stat total in the seventh generation, gaining 10 more points in defense.

4) Dodrio

Dodrio as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dodrio is arguably the strongest flyer in the third generation that no one uses. With Tri Attack, its signature move being a physical attack in this generation, Dodrio not only had the potential to deal devastating Normal-type damage but to spread some harsh status effects as well.

Pair this with Fly HM and Drill Peck, and trainers have one of the most reliable birds usable in every game.

5) Durant

Durant as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being one of the few Bug-types that doesn't evolve, as well as found at the end of a main story in its debut generation, Durant may well be Unova's most underappreciated creature.

Having a Bug-Steel typing, this Pokemon is only weak to Fire-type attacks. With Steel-types only improving with each generation, Durant is definitely worth giving a chance in the Galar region, as it's currently unavailable in Paldea.

6) Beedrill

Beedrill, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though the original bee has seen some love since the debut of its Mega Evolution, its prominence has quickly faded. Since Kanto is no longer a region of interest in the main series, Beedrill has been doomed as a version-exclusive following the release of Shining Pearl.

However, much like other Bug-types, it has improved with time thanks to its surprisingly high attack stat and access to Poison Jab.

7) Magmar

Magmar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magmar belongs to the unfortunate category of creatures often neglected by the community because trading is crucial for their acquisition. However, if players are in a position to obtain an Eviolite item, they can give it to their Magmar to boost its defense and special defense. Such upgrades will make it viable throughout an entire playthrough.

8) Rhydon

Rhydon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Magmar, Rhydon is another creature that players overlook due to its trade requirement to evolve. However, Rhydon on its own has incredibly high base stats, giving it much more benefit from holding an Eviolite.

In fact, many players believe this creature, with the Eviolite, is much better in battle than Rhyperior, its evolution.

9) Duraludon

Duraludon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Duraludon is an odd creature. Though its stats are great for a Dragon-type, and it does possess an amazing Steel secondary typing, its design usually becomes a dealbreaker. With its signature ability, Stalwart, being tied to its Hidden Ability slot, many would have to grind eggs to get one with full potential.

Though a walking flip lighter may not seem like a great battling companion, it is definitely worth a shot.

10) Porygon2

Porygon2 is easily one of the biggest sleeper picks for Normal-types in the franchise. With an Eviolite, this critter can capitalize on its amazing movepool filled with powerful Normal-type attacks like Tri-Attack, as well as important coverage options like Thunderbolt and Ice Beam. Though it requires a trade to evolve, it's very much worth the effort.