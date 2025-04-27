Vanillite Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Vanillite Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 to commemorate the event. The rewards on offer include Vanillite encounter (with a possible Special Background), Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more. We have also provided details on this event's Special Background Timed Research below.
Vanillite Community Day takes place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.
Also Read: Pokemon GO April Community Day (ft. Vanillite) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How to complete Vanillite Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 1 of 3
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg
- Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Vanillite Candy
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 2 of 3
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Catch 25 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
- Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Vanillish encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Vanillite Candy XL
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 15000 XP - Vanilluxe encounter
- Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Is the Vanillite Community Day ticket worth purchasing in Pokemon GO?
How to complete Vanillite Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards:
Step 1 of 1
- Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Catch a Pokemon 2 different days - Vanillite encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
- Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Vanillite encounter
- Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
- Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 5000x Stardust
The Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 10 pm local time.
Check out other guides Vanillite Community Day:
- Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
- Is Vanilluxe with Avalanche good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨