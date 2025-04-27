  • home icon
Vanillite Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Apr 27, 2025 07:35 GMT
Vanillite Community Day Special Research guide (Image via Scopely)
Vanillite Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 to commemorate the event. The rewards on offer include Vanillite encounter (with a possible Special Background), Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more. We have also provided details on this event's Special Background Timed Research below.

Vanillite Community Day takes place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Also Read: Pokemon GO April Community Day (ft. Vanillite) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

How to complete Vanillite Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg
  • Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Vanillite Candy
  • Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter
  • Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Vanillish encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Vanillite Candy XL
  • Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 15000 XP - Vanilluxe encounter
  • Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Is the Vanillite Community Day ticket worth purchasing in Pokemon GO?

How to complete Vanillite Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards:

Step 1 of 1

  • Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP
  • Catch a Pokemon 2 different days - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust
  • Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Vanillite encounter
  • Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP
  • Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 5000x Stardust
The Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

Check out other guides Vanillite Community Day:

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

