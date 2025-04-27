Vanillite Community Day Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Vanillite Community Day Special Research is available to Pokemon GO trainers for US$2.00 to commemorate the event. The rewards on offer include Vanillite encounter (with a possible Special Background), Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and more. We have also provided details on this event's Special Background Timed Research below.

Vanillite Community Day takes place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

How to complete Vanillite Community Day Special Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 1 of 3

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg

Make 25 Great Throws - 50x Vanillite Candy

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 2 of 3

Catch 5 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Vanillite encounter

Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Community Sundae: Vanillite Community Day - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Vanillish encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 25 Pokemon - 5x Vanillite Candy XL

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 15000 XP - Vanilluxe encounter

Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

How to complete Vanillite Community Day Special Background Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards:

Step 1 of 1

Catch a Pokemon - 1000 XP

Catch a Pokemon 2 different days - Vanillite encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1000x Stardust

Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Vanillite encounter

Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5000 XP

Rewards: Vanillite encounter, 5000x Stardust

The Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Saturday, May 4, 2025, at 10 pm local time.

