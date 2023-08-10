5 ways to increase Snorlax Drowsy Power in Pokemon Sleep

Drowsy Power attracts various sleeping Pocket Monsters to Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep. These lured creatures provide in-game items that help you boost Snorlax’s abilities. The stronger Snorlax‘s power gets, the more unique sleeping species it attracts. This sleep-tracking application revolves around collecting napping Pocket Monsters and matching Sleep Patterns or Styles to them.

There are five ways to help Snorlax get the most out of its power in Pokemon Sleep.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Increase Snorlax level to enhance Snorlax Drowsy Power in Pokemon Sleep

1) Feed Snorlax Berries and Meals

Berries and ingredients to Snorlax (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Snorlax likes eating three times a day in Pokemon Sleep. Feeding this Pokemon its favorite berries can help you enhance its Drowsy Power. Like Berries, delicious Meals help increase its power further.

You can gather berries, but collecting plenty of them is time-consuming since you need to have many Helper Pokemon. Those with five Helper Pokemon will find more Berries and ingredients.

Remember, you can feed Berries to Snorlax at any time of the day, whereas you can only prepare Meals during specific periods. You can prepare it during the morning, afternoon, and nighttime to boost the creature’s power. Although these ingredients and meals increase power, feeding the Pocket Monster higher-quality ingredients and well-prepared meals contribute to a more significant increase in Drowsy Power.

2) Use Helper Pokemon

Helper Pokemon: Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and more (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

There are two types of Skills in Pokemon Sleep: Main and Sub Skill. The Main Skill is the Helper Pokemon’s primary option, whereas the Sub Skill is their secondary one. Snorlax likes consuming Berries and Meals, and you can assign Helper Pokemon to collect what it wants. Your Helper Pokemon can collect all the ingredients needed to power up Snorlax, and their Skills further take it to the next level.

Helper Pokemon’s Main Skill, such as Charged Strength M’s effect, increases Snorlax’s Strength by 880 and Charged Strength S by 400. Since the Drowsy Power is calculated by multiplying its Strength by your Sleep Score, you must increase your score to help Snorlax.

Additionally, Helper Pokemon’s Sub Skill, such as the Berry Finding S effect, increases the number of Berries it finds at a time by one.

3) Increase Snorlax’s Level

Sleeping Snorlax and meals (Image via SELECT BUTTON/Niantic)

The more you increase Snorlax’s level, the more you increase its Drowsy Power in Pokemon Sleep. Since the Strength is directly linked to improving the sleepy power, you are advised to raise Snorlax’s level throughout the week. One important thing to note is that you cannot retain the same Sleeping Pokemon (Snorlax) in the sleep-tracking application.

A new Snorlax will appear on your field every Monday and leave on Sunday. You must also note that the same Berries and meals you fed to one Snorlax may not significantly increase the Drowsy Power of another Snorlax.

4) Achieve High Sleep Score

Snorlax Drowsy Power, Strength, and Sleep Score (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Pokemon Sleep revolves around sleeping (rinse and repeat). The more you sleep, the higher your Sleep Score will be. Securing a high Sleep Score is essential to improve Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. The maximum score you can obtain daily is 100, but you have to sleep more.

Those who wish to get a 100 Sleep Score must nap for at least eight hours and 30 minutes. If you are a Doze Sleep Pattern player, you will secure fewer points than those who have Snooze and Slumber patterns.

5) Manual Cooking and Super Tasty Dishes

Snorlax with its favorite dish (Image via Niantic/SELECT BUTTON)

Using the ingredients that your Helper Pokemon provides, you can cook dishes to sate Snorlax’s hunger. The creature likes eating tasty dishes; the more flavorful the Meal, the stronger its power.

It is best to increase your Sleep Score and Strength simultaneously to get the best of Snorlax Drowsy Power in Pokemon Sleep. A good Sleep Session is essential because you can help this Sleeping Pokemon reach its maximum potential.