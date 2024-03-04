5 ways Palworld is better than Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have taken the world by storm, but Palworld has proven to be a tough contender in the monster-collecting genre. With its open-world exploration, deeper crafting, and robust multiplayer options, this "Pokemon with guns" title provides a distinct experience that might win over some longtime Pokemon fans.

As fans eagerly await their next adventure, Pocketpair offers a refreshing alternative to the latest Pokemon game. Here's a dive into five key areas where this unique monster-taming game stands out.

Note: The article is subjective and represents the writer's opinion.

Ways in which Palworld is better than Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A rather unexpected player has emerged as a competitor to the Pokemon franchise, with some distinct advantages. Here are five key areas where Pocketpair's hugely successful title stands out:

1) Deeper open world

Better exploration with more depth and more actions in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

From rolling plains to towering mountains and dense forests, every corner of Palworld holds the promise of discovery, encouraging players to embark on epic journeys filled with excitement and surprises. Furthermore, each area has a specific climate requiring you to craft special gear to survive.

You'll need to craft tools, build shelters, and even manage your Pal's (captured creature's) hunger and thirst. This survival element adds a layer of complexity and immersion that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet lack.

2) Better crafting depth

Crafting in Palworld is very elaborate and strategic (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Forget the Poke Balls of old, Pocketpair's monster-taming game boasts a robust crafting system. From crafting specialized traps tailored to specific Pal types to fashioning armor suited for rugged landscapes and even concocting tools that elevate your exploration and capture prowess — the possibilities are endless.

This level of customization allows players to tackle challenges with strategic precision, making every encounter an adventure brimming with creativity and ingenuity.

3) Dynamic multiplayer

Riding on Pals with other players in a multiplayer session (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Palworld truly stands out when it comes to multiplayer experiences. Unlike Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's restricted co-op mode, developers at Pocketpair have offered the flexibility of creating dedicated servers accommodating up to 32 players.

This opens doors for cooperative adventures, friendly competition, or even wacky player-created challenges. Imagine exploring a vast world, building a thriving base, and battling alongside (or against) your friends.

4) Unique companion system

Pals are also useful for manual labor (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Sure, catching Pals is a core gameplay loop, but Palworld offers a deeper connection with your captured creatures. Unlike the mount-only and friendship feature of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pals serve not only as companions but also as valuable assets for manual labor and even riding into battle.

This added utility aspect imbues collecting Pals with a sense of purpose and strategy, elevating the gameplay experience to new heights.

5) Player-driven economy

You can trade Pals and items with Merchants (Image via Pocketpair, Inc./ Cjthecheesedj on YouTube)

Forget catching them all. In Palworld, you're more of an entrepreneur than a trainer, shaping the game's economy. With a unique trading system in place, you can buy, sell, and trade resources, items, and even Pals with other players far more easily than in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This player-driven economy blows Pokemon's trading system out of the water, adding a layer of depth that'll have you strategizing like a real-life entrepreneur.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer a charming and fresh experience, Palworld presents a bold evolution in the monster-collecting genre. Its open-world exploration, intricate crafting system, dynamic multiplayer, and unique companion system provide a unique take on the formula.

It's important to note that Palworld is still in Early Access, while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are fully fleshed-out experiences.

Whether you crave a thrilling adventure, an elaborate trading system, or a dynamic world to explore with friends, this adorable game with unique Pals stands ready to capture your imagination.

