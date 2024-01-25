Palworld content roadmap (Early Access): What to expect in the future

Following the release of Palworld's Early Access, the development team has been incredibly forthcoming about its plans for the game in the future. Pocket Pair has released a roadmap detailing some things it would like to fix in the title and introducing some entirely new content.

Given that Palworld is in Early Access, many players may want to know what the developer has in store before investing their money into an unfinished game. Thankfully, there appears to be a lot to look forward to.

Here is a closer look at what's to come from Pocket Pair in the near future of the beloved creature-collecting survival game.

Palworld content roadmap early access revealed (January 24, 2024)

Palworld's official roadmap announcement (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Pocket Pair just came out with a statement describing some of the things they aim to fix and add to Palworld in the future. In its post, the developer introduced the community to some changes it would try to implement, like improving the AI for Pals in bases and allowing for better keyboard configuration.

The team also acknowledged that it is working on fixes for the several issues found in the game. It specifically acknowledged the glitch that sets back world days, which are important for certain Pal spawns, and the permanent loading screen bug. However, no specific time frame was given for the solutions.

Finally, Pocket Pair wrapped up its current roadmap by revealing some new features for the title. Highlighted are the promises of PvP, Raid Bosses, and a Pal Arena for players to battle in. Since these aspects are emphasized, it would be safe to assume that they have priority over other ideas at the moment.

A player and their Lamball in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda)

Some of Pocket Pair's other ideas involve bringing features like crossplay between Palworld Steam users and those on Microsoft platforms, server transfers for players' characters and Pals, and introducing expansions to the map, as well as new bosses and creatures. Overall, players have a lot to be excited about.

However, some were left a bit disappointed at the reveal of the Palworld roadmap since no dates were revealed, and no specific bugs were acknowledged. While we know the developer is hard at work on many updates and content expansions, we have no clue when to expect such additions or when the newest batch of bug fixes will arrive.

With only the developer's words that these fixes are on their way, the only thing the community can do now is wait. Hopefully, the next patch will tackle issues like the game's memory leak problem when playing multiplayer or the Memory Reset Drug issue, in addition to the promised Pal AI fixes.