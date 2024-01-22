What is the Memory Reset Drug Bug in Palworld?

The Memory Reset Drug in Palworld is currently experiencing a game-breaking bug that can greatly harm players if they use it in the late game. This rare item is supposed to be used to reset the skill points that a player acquires through leveling up. However, it has a nasty downside that is currently affecting multiple players.

This bug removes the increased capture power players receive from collecting the Lifmunk statues hidden around the world and taking them to the Statue of Power. With seemingly no possible fix, players are incredibly frustrated with this glitch. Here's what you should know about this drug and this glitch so you can avoid encountering it in the game.

Everything to know about the Memory Reset Drug glitch in Palworld

The main problem with Palworld's Memory Reset Drug at the moment is that it removes the catching buff given to players by exchanging Lifmunk statues at the Statue of Power. These statues do not respawn, so the bug permanently removes the buffs players have. While this glitch is very frustrating to those who have encountered it, some issues are to be expected, considering that Palworld is still in early access.

With no way to reverse these effects, the only thing you can do to avoid this glitch is to never take the Memory Reset Drug. This is a very rare item as it is, so many are not sure how they can even acquire it in the first place. Since the glitch is only caused by consuming the item, every player is safe from this glitch in general gameplay.

The developers have posted on the game's Discord server and officially acknowledged this glitch, so it is safe to assume that they will be fixing it promptly, and the issue will likely be resolved in the following update. However, it has not been confirmed that players will get their lost catching levels back once this fix goes live.

The best course of action would be to carefully consider your stat points when you level up. If you assign your points in a way that you want, you won't need to use the Memory Reset Drug. Those who have already experienced the negative side effects of this drug will need to wait and hope that the update returns their catching bonus.

Since no time frame has been given for the next update, it is possible that the Memory Reset Drug fix will just be a smaller portion of a larger bug-fixing update, which will most likely come in the following weeks. However, this is merely speculation. With the large number of bugs present in the title, this future patch could take quite some time to get right.

To summarize, the Memory Reset Drug in Palworld has the consequence of resetting player catch levels. This glitch currently has no fix, but the developers of the game are aware of it and are working hard to fix it, with the first wave of bug fixes most likely right around the corner.