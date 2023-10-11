Which size of Pumpkaboo is best to catch in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players venturing through their game world may occasionally come across the Ghost/Grass-type 'mon Pumpkaboo on their travels. Though it tends to appear most often in the mobile title during Fall-based events, it can be found in various capacities throughout the year. However, one of the more unique aspects of Pumpkaboo is that it can be encountered in various sizes.

Although every creature has a varying size parameter in Pokemon GO, Pumpkaboo effectively has four different forms based on size, complete with its own stats. Since this is the case, trainers are likely curious about what size is the best among its peers.

To determine this, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the various sizes that Pumpkaboo possesses and what their stats look like.

Which Pumpkaboo size is the best in Pokemon GO?

Pumpkaboo's size partially determines its battle effectiveness. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can encounter Pumpkaboo in four different sizes in Pokemon GO: Small, Average, Large, and Super. These sizes determine the creature's stats, and the size will also carry over when Pumpkaboo evolves into Gourgeist by being fed candies or by being traded.

Obviously, most trainers will want to aim for the Pumpkaboo with the best stats so that they can evolve it into Gourgeist and give it the best chances at success in battle. So, it's worth breaking down the respective numbers of each Pumpkaboo size to determine the best of the bunch.

Size Max CP Max Attack Stat Max Defense Stat Max Stamina Stat Small 1,359 122 124 127 Average 1,381 121 123 135 Large 1,406 120 122 144 Super 1,414 118 120 153

Pumpkaboo appears often in Pokemon GO's Autumn events. (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO fans can see as Pumpkaboo grows in size, it gains a higher CP cap and its maximum Stamina stat but loses its Attack and Defense stats as a result. However, the loss isn't drastic enough to make a huge difference for Pumpkaboo/Gourgeist in battles, so having the highest CP cap tends to be favorable.

With that in mind, trainers will want to focus on finding a Super Pumpkaboo. It may not hit as hard or take damage as well as its counterparts, but its higher health pool, courtesy of its Stamina stat, offsets this deficiency. Moreover, its stats will increase across the board when it evolves into Gourgeist, making it the best option among other sizes.

How to catch Small, Average, Large, and Super Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO

Pumpkaboo can be found and caught via many methods in Pokemon GO. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously noted, Pumpkaboo will appear most often during Fall events in Pokemon GO, but this isn't the only time it can appear. In fact, Pumpkaboo has been obtainable in the wild since October 2021, so trainers need only head out into the game world to find it. However, it can help to look in grassy locations, search late at night, or in foggy weather.

In addition to finding this 'mon in the wild, Pumpkaboo has previously been found in 7km eggs obtained by opening gifts from friends. This hasn't occurred since its debut in Fall 2021, but trainers should keep their eyes on the current egg pools in case it arrives once more.

Pumpkaboo's size is randomized no matter where it is encountered. (Image via Niantic)

Pumpkaboo has also appeared in the past as a 1-star raid boss in Pokemon GO. Like egg hatches, this hasn't happened since Halloween 2021, but Niantic may decide to include Pumpkaboo as a raid boss again in the future, particularly in the Autumn months.

Moreover, Niantic's Harvest Festival event includes Field and Timed Research tasks for players to undertake that can result in Pumpkaboo encounters. The Timed Research can also reward fans with a Mossy Lure Module, which can be attached to a Pokestop to attract wild Pumpkaboo to spawn around the stop.

Mossy Lure Modules can sometimes attract Pumpkaboo in the wild since it's part Grass-type. (Image via Niantic)

It should be noted that when players encounter Pumpkaboo in any capacity, its size is randomized. Due to this, trainers may need to run into multiple Pumpkaboo on their adventures to find the size they're after.

The only way to determine this Pokemon's size for certain is to catch it, though it does look different to the eye based on its size as well.