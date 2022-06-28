10 male K-pop idols who are the definition of Prince Charming

The men of K-pop have charmed the likes of everyone across the globe by presenting themselves as the ultimate 'man of our dreams'. In an industry packed with dazzling visuals and enchanting appearances, several have carved out a niche for themselves thanks to their plethora of enticing traits, one of which is their chivalrous nature.

Our Prince Charming list isn't about looks; it's about the idols' personalities, which sometimes go overlooked. Fairy tales provide audiences with a Prince Charming who is not just famed for his "handsomeness," but who is also chivalrous, a multi-tasker, and one who mesmerises fans with his intellect. Though chivalry typically takes a back seat, we're bringing it back with this list.

Every idol's every move is captured on camera in the K-pop industry. Over the years, many idols', particularly men's, personalities have shown people how much of a Prince Charming they are in the truest sense of the words.

BTS' Jin and 9 other K-Pop idols who embody the Disney Prince trope, ranked in no particular order

1) EXO's Suho

K-pop group Exo's leader Suho, also called the 'Bunny Prince', has gained the respect of the entire Kpop industry as well as fans across the globe for his resilience, hard work and compassion. Having released his album Grey Suit in April this year, within just two months of his discharge from the military, he is already ruling the charts.

The K-pop idol boasts a formidable array of skills apart from his serious vocals like song writing, dance and music composition. His wisdom has guided EXO through the thick and thin. Suho's fatherly behaviour towards the other members of his group has won hearts far and wide.

Claire @baekhyunnie__4



#SUHO #수호 @weareoneEXO

_BESTLEADER



Junmyeon was the MC that night, but he still went to Kyungsoo and Baekhyun, who were kind of lost at that time, and told them to go to the other members. Indeed, the greatest leader. #SUHO _BESTLEADER Junmyeon was the MC that night, but he still went to Kyungsoo and Baekhyun, who were kind of lost at that time, and told them to go to the other members. Indeed, the greatest leader.#SUHO #수호 @weareoneEXO#SUHO_BESTLEADERhttps://t.co/wVWrr9GqeR

2) GOT7's Jinyoung

A prolific actor, dancer and singer, GOT7's member Jinyoung is one of the most talented idols in the industry. If Disney Princes' were real, this K-pop idol would sit right at the top of the list. A well-known bookworm, his power and charisma is so real he once trended in Thailand all day, simply for his book recommendations with some publishers dedicating entire sections in their stores to his recommendations.

Jinyoung is widely regarded as the group's most serious member. Along with it, fans have also noticed that he is incredibly observant and takes a back seat in all public appearances while silently watching over the younger members. His ability to remain composed in all situations, as well as his sweet demeanour, demonstrate his maturity and intellect. His proclivity to prioritise the needs of others over his own has given him the moniker "Mom of the group."

chili padi #👷🏼 @fiyboytuan Jinyoung takes care of the members so well ;; Jinyoung takes care of the members so well ;; https://t.co/JbxvavQouf

3) SHINee's Minho

Popular second-generation K-pop group SHINee’s member, Choi Minho has it all - looks, rapping skills, vocals, and some serious acting skills. His athletic abilities were already popular in Korea when he started his mandatory military service in 2019 in the highly competitive ROK Marine Corps. He graduated top of the class and later joined the Airborne Marine Corps Battalion as a Paratrooper.

The Ring Ding Dong singer is rarely seen without a smile on his face, and his warm and sunny personality is universally adored. His altruism shines through in small ways, such as going out of his way to attend Taemin's solo stage after a long day, or surprise the late member Jonghyun on the last day of his radio show to offer his support, which has not gone unnoticed by his admirers and is what makes them all swoon.

SHINee's Minho, proudly taking photos of member Jonghyun, like a dad. (Images via @lolongerusingz/ Twitter)

4) GOT7's Jackson Wang

The King of Chivalry and Mr. Manner Hands has grabbed attention several times. His kind and thoughtful mannerisms, much similar to a fairytale prince's, haven't gone unnoticed. As a part of the legendary group GOT7, Jackson has an unmatched ability to sense trouble and step in to calm the situation down. His observational skills were applauded when he saved Red Velvet's Irene from an uncomfortable moment at an award event. Netizens, additionally, praised his cautious side embrace with Jessie during a stage performance.

His hard work shows in his consistent solo releases as well as his own entertainment company (Team Wang), his fashion brand (Team Wang Design), all of which he started while promoting with GOT7. The K-pop idol was also a national level fencing champion from Hong Kong before debuting as a rapper in South Korea.

5) BTS's Jin

Kim Seokjin aka K-pop group BTS' eldest member, Jin, has trended on social media several times for his unforgettable presence as well as his self-confidence. What really charms the world, however, is his simplicity and his sense of humor.

His dad jokes are sure to brighten up even the worst days and his cooking skills are already a rage in the group. Fans can't help but swoon at his caring nature and genuine concern for the members.

ًac ⁷ ♡ @vminggukx



#BTSxGDA

Taehyung tripped and fell and look at how Seokjin went down on his knees too 🥺 Taehyung tripped and fell and look at how Seokjin went down on his knees too 🥺#BTSxGDA https://t.co/A0eddHfQoy

6) TXT's Soobin

K-pop group TXT's dynamic leader, Soobin, was popular even before he debuted. BIGHIT MUSIC's rookie was supported by his fellow classmates who called him kind, diligent and hardworking.

With a height of 6'1", he is taller than BTS' RM and was so given the nickname Cucumber. His MCing on Music Bank was extremely popular, and he managed to impress not only his fans but also the entire Kpop industry. Even his bandmates once declared that, among all the members in the group, only Soobin would be allowed to date their sisters. This definitely demonstrates their respect for their leader, who has captured their hearts with his ingenuity and genuine persona.

7) Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin has time and again been compared to Jack Frost from Rise of the Guardians. His sense of style and ability to pull off almost any colour with his confident and elegant demeanor has already left the fans awestruck.

His on-stage professionalism, whether dealing with microphone failures or wardrobe malfunctions, has been warmly appreciated. Despite his highly hectic schedules, he is a multi-talented, multi-faceted K-pop star who finds time to pursue all of his passions. His drive to pursuing all of his passions has encouraged many of his fans to chase their own. He also makes time to organise weekly livestreams in which he doles out comforting words to fans who tell him about their problems. His genuine down-to-earth nature has made him a fan favourite.

niss @hyunjinurl a compilation of #hyunjin dealing with stage, technical and wardrobe difficulties a compilation of #hyunjin dealing with stage, technical and wardrobe difficulties https://t.co/LPSb8rlHvZ

Alessa 🍜 @abysmal_princes @iStay_Informed Same, when I was a younger I used to draw a lot but bc of my depression I've lost interest or motivation in it. Lately watching Hyunjin's art has inspired me, my mom bought me a tablet to draw on my pc yesterday and I'm excited to start practicing with it @iStay_Informed Same, when I was a younger I used to draw a lot but bc of my depression I've lost interest or motivation in it. Lately watching Hyunjin's art has inspired me, my mom bought me a tablet to draw on my pc yesterday and I'm excited to start practicing with it 😭❤

8) Stray Kids' Bang Chan

An alluring personality is what makes this K-pop idol stand apart. Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan was a JYP trainee for more than seven years before he debuted in 2018. He is known to have selected every member of Stray Kids himself. The girls of the K-pop group TWICE have revealed instances of him sneaking in food for them when they were made to stay on strict diets during their early days. It is no surprise then that they were all rooting for him since his debut.

Bang Chan's strength comes from his emotional vulnerability and golden heart, which he proudly wears on his sleeve. Fans have compared his weekly livestreams, titled Chan's Room, to therapy sessions because he has openly discussed mental health issues, women's periods, and other pertinent topics.

unCHANted @smileycb97 "You never know whats gonna happen, something might go wrong, something might be a turning point, you can feel really really regretful. Think about the future. If you really dont know what to do, come to us, ask me, talk with me, i'll try my best" "You never know whats gonna happen, something might go wrong, something might be a turning point, you can feel really really regretful. Think about the future. If you really dont know what to do, come to us, ask me, talk with me, i'll try my best" https://t.co/YMzdaNwd1K

9) BTS' V

Also known as Kim Tae-hyung, K-pop star V has been stealing hearts as one of the most recognized K-pop idols worldwide. His extremely deep and unique voice is bound to send shivers down one's spine. The idol once revealed that his baritone voice was once considered unfit for singing, but he persevered and made his uniqueness his superpower, which is awe-inspiring.

His fashion sense is what keeps him trending on social media ever so often, with many also calling him one of K-pop industry’s IT boys. He's also known as the group's social butterfly.

A female reporter at YTN once mentioned BTS' V as the most humble K-pop artist. He cares for the people around him, even the staff members and dancers and has fun with them in his free time. He has also been seen endorsing a number of emerging artists and new brands. His generous and compassionate demeanour has won him a well-deserved spot on this list.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Female Reporter at YTN News mentioned BTS V as the most humble star chosen by the reporters Female Reporter at YTN News mentioned BTS V as the most humble star chosen by the reporters https://t.co/oVTrvjpPLr

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Taehyung is still so humble, respectful,constantly thinks of ways to make people feel included and visible. Always kind to staff, dancers, acknowledges everyone and makes ppl smile by radiating positive energy

Taehyung is still so humble, respectful,constantly thinks of ways to make people feel included and visible. Always kind to staff, dancers, acknowledges everyone and makes ppl smile by radiating positive energy https://t.co/MQM5WLRfLe

10) BTS' RM

The dynamic leader of K-pop megastars BTS earned a spot on this list due to his songwriting abilities, public speaking skills, intellect, and charming personality. With an IQ of 148, he also has a high emotional quotient. Fans have lauded BTS's leader for being observant, caring, and extremely empathetic. His speech at the United Nations 73rd General Assembly captured hearts around the world as he encouraged children to rise above their insecurities and embrace themselves. He also advocated for self-love and acceptance in his speech.

Kim Namjoon inspires his admirers with his sincere desire to create content that conveys a universal message and refuses to confine himself to developing things that are only entertaining.

The K-pop idol's songs delve deep into psychological issues like identity crisis, dealing with fame, depression etc that found huge support from the audience. Fans genuinely love his sincerity and never want him to lose it.

His book recommendations have been widely praised by critics on social media platforms and his incredibly protective stance as BTS' leader, helping to guide them in this maze of unmatched popularity, is what makes him really 'worth it'.

UNICEF @UNICEF



We



#ENDviolence #GenUnlimited



Most viewed of 2018. "I want to hear your voice... No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself.”We @BTS_twt 's inspiring message to young people around the world at the @UN General Assembly.Mostviewed of 2018. "I want to hear your voice... No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin colour, gender identity: speak yourself.”We 💜 @BTS_twt's inspiring message to young people around the world at the @UN General Assembly. #ENDviolence #GenUnlimited Most 👀 viewed of 2018. https://t.co/EnnqIbMEYR

These K-pop idols have allured audiences with their hard work, dedication, talent and depth. Their charms go beyond their excessively good looks, earning them the title of Prince Charming time and again.

