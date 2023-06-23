20+ K-pop idols who attended Bruno Mars' Seoul concert on Day 2: BTS, BLACKPINK, LE SSERAFIM and more

Bruno Mars' highly-anticipated Hyundai Card Super Concert in Korea captivated audiences with a remarkable two-day experience, from June 17-18. The event made significant waves and left a lasting impression on attendees as there were more than 50 K-pop idols and celebrities gathered under one roof for Bruno Mars' concert.

The concert ended with a bang and set the stage for much-needed sightings between various K-pop celebrities. The first day of Bruno Mars' concert featured an exciting lineup of artist sightings from SEVENTEEN, TXT, NCT, WayV, and many other groups.

Day 2 of the concert saw several others showcasing their love for the 24K Magic singer. Song Hye-kyo, Park Seojun, and Park Bogum were among the many celebrities spotted that day. Here’s a list of all the K-pop idols who attended Bruno Mars' concert on Day 2.

MONSTA X, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, and more K-pop idols who attended Day 2 of Bruno Mars’ concert in Seoul

1) Girls Generation's Sooyoung

Girls Generation's Sooyoung attended the concert with her boyfriend, Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho. While attending the event, the internet became abuzz with videos and photos showing the latter capturing cherished moments of his longtime girlfriend, Choi Soo-young.

As an ardent fan of Bruno Mars, the idol was brimming with excitement, and Jung Kyung-ho remained faithfully by her side throughout the concert.

2) BLACKPINK’s Rose 3) Jennie, and 4) Lisa

BLACKPINK were in the area rightfully as Jennie and Rose attended the concert together. The former enjoyed the show in the company of South Korean model Shin Hyun Ji, while Rosé was seen alongside her dear friend and YouTuber Ashley.

Lisa also arrived at the venue with her CELINE bestie, actor Park Bogum, after attending (G)I-DLE's concert to support her best friend Minnie, who was performing at the same venue.

5) BTS’s V , 6) RM

Kim Taehyung with Park Seojoon with Namjoon at Bruno Mars concert

During the concert, BTS member V was spotted alongside his Wooga Squad, which included actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, as well as musician Peakboy. Meanwhile, BTS leader RM attended the show separately and took a moment to share his experience from the concert on his Instagram story.

7) EXO’s D.O

EXO’s D.O, a bandmate of Kai, made an appearance with his close friend on Day 1 of the concert. Day 2 marked D.O's presence at the venue, who's known to admire Bruno Mars as an idol from his trainee days. He had even covered Bruno Mars classic hits of Nothin’ On you and Billionaire as well, hence seeing the singer in person was a dream come true experience for the idol.

8) LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin , 9) Sakura, 10) Eunchae, 11) Kazuha, and 12) Chaewon

fimmies really had so much fun last night

LE SSERAFIM had a gala time at the concert as the members were spotted dancing and singing along to every Bruno Mars song. All the girls spammed their stories with Bruno Mars shots calling him a legend and one of their best nights ever.

The group were just like any fans in front of their idols, as Sakura started screaming when Bruno Mars looked over their direction while Yunjin was freaking out when Bruno Mars crooned Just The Way You Are.

13) Sunmi 14) J.Y Park

190623 sunmi instagram story update

Sunmi was spotted at the Bruno Mars concert having a great time with JYP and Park Mikyung, which marked a little JYP family reunion. She updated her fans through her Instagram stories and was seen dancing around for all the pop hits.

15) NCT’s Taeyong, 16) Taeil, and 17) Jungwoo

NCT as a team is known for being each other’s cheerleaders and biggest support. Most of the members look up to Bruno Mars as their inspiration to produce the music they have today.

Taeyong entered the venue with Taeil and Jungwoo, but what caught fans' attention was his merch; he wore a Bruno Mars shirt to the singer's concert, aptly making him look like a proud fan.

18) Super Junior’s Donghae and 19) Eunhyuk

Amongst the Super Junior Members, Dongae and Eunhyuk attended the concert as their rest of the band members are all over the world. Three members are in Japan, two members in Vietnam, while the rest of the members are busy with their schedules.

20) MONSTA X’s Shownu, 21) Hyungwon, and 22) I.M

MONSTA X members felt the concert a little too familiar as they have even performed a cover of Versace on the Floor earlier. The band members enjoyed the show with the maknae seated at the back row and singing along to all the songs.

23) BB GIRLS’ Yuna, 24) Minyoung, and 25) Eunji

BB girls Yuna, Minyoung, Eunji uploaded stories on their Instagram with the girls wearing their best trendy outfits and vibing to Mars' music.

26) LOONA’s Chuu and 27) Heejin

LOONA’s Chuu and Heejin attended the concert together with cute outfits which had their fans in awe of them. The band's fans commented that the duo gave off girlfriends vibes with each other's presence together.

28) HIGHLIGHT’s Yoseob and 29) Kikwang

XD 쪼꼬미즈 = JJOKOMIZ [minions] is trending in SK because Yoseob and Kikwang attended Bruno Mars' concert!!

The HIGHLIGHT boys got ground seats and enjoyed the concert with each other's company. They posted a picture with their tickets and dresses in black-colored cool outfits.

30) Jessi

Jessi was an early attendant at the Bruno Mars concert. She thoroughly enjoyed the event and uploaded stories as well. She even met some of her fans at the venue and gave them autographs and clicked some selfies as well.

31) Hyolyn and 32) Song Eun Yi

Not Hyolyn called Bruno Mars "Oppa" the way she's reacting and fangirling over BM's performance is literally me when watching my idols' performances (including hers) i love her sm

Hyolyn was seen having the time of her life with fellow song writer Song Eun-yi. The singer’s reactions were adorable throughout the show as she even addressed Bruno Mars as "Oppa" for a minute.

33) BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon entered the venue with actor Lee Soo-hyuk. The duo had put on trendy outfits and even entertained their fans with elevator selfies and were seen crooning along to Mars' songs and ad-libs in his performance.

34) Red Velvet’s Yeri and 35) Seulgi

The Red Velvet girls had a blast at the concert while dancing to Just The Way You Are. Their fellow member Wendy was present at the first day of the concert, and on Day 2, Yeri and Seulgi had a good time.

Apart from the above K-pop stars, The BOYZ group members, Day6 members, Hajoon from Rose and many Korean actors also showed their support to Mars at his Seoul concert. Meanwhile, determined to prolong the festivities, he orchestrated a remarkable after-party at a club situated in Itaewon.

Word of this spread rapidly, and the guest roster was nothing less than extraordinary, showcasing a dazzling array of Korean luminaries. Among the notable attendees were G-Dragon, RM from BTS, B.I, Jessica Jung, Aiki, actor Lee Soo Hyuk, and Zior Park, to name just a few.

