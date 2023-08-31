8+ celebrities who attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink encore concert in LA

BLACKPINK recently concluded their US encore tour on August, 28, 2023, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Their US tour was a blast, as it was filled with several popular venues, fun dance breaks, and impromptu sessions with the audience. The LA encore concert was reportedly a massive success, as the girls wanted to go all out for their last concert.

The four members even sang Ready For Love for the first time on their tour, which surprised fans since this song acted as their parting gift to them. Some of the other highlights included Jennie suprising the fans with her solo songs remix, stunning the audience with her pink fur outfit. Meanwhile, Lisa was praised on social media platforms for her mesmerizing Money dance break.

After the US dates were announced as the last leg of their tour, BLACKPINK put on a spectacular performance, with both BLINKs and celebrities singing along to all of their songs. As such, their final performance in Los Angeles garnered many celebrities' attention, seeing famous singers like John Legend, actors, models, influencers, etc. being present at the venue and grooving to BLACKPINK's music.

Stella Maxwell, Charlize Theron, and other famous celebrities who showed their support for the members at the BLACKPINK's Born Pink encore concert

1) John Legend

John Legend attended the BLACKPINK encore concert with his family and had a gala time while bopping along to the K-pop girl group's songs. The All Of Me singer has time and again enjoyed listening to K-pop with his kids and his wife, and as the videos of him attending the band's concert circulated on social media, it became evident that he lives up to this reputation as a K-pop aficionado.

2) Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy shared a reel on Instagram to share her BLACKPINK concert experience. A glimpse at her dazzling black attire, her daughter Luna's friendship bracelet, a touching photo with her husband, John Legend, taking their seats, and scenes from BLACKPINK's act, featuring the girls' backup dancers skillfully performing choreography in sync were all included in the video.

3) Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron and Kim Jisoo have been close friends since their friendship kindled during a Dior fashion event. Since then, the duo have shared pictures together. Recently, the actress even attended the encore concert, which became evident as Jisoo posted her picture with Theron on her Instagram story.

4) Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell, an Irish model from New Zealand, supported BLACKPINK and BLACKPINK member Rosé. The two have been seen hanging out together on multiple occasions. At times, they have even upload their pictures on Instagram alongside fellow model Soo Joo.

5) SimiHaze

Simi and Haze, twin beauty gurus and DJs who are together known as SIMIHAZE, were spotted cheering for the BLACKPINK members on their Instagram page. They are often known to be hanging out with Jennie and Rosé and were present at all their US concerts.

6) Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch has always been vocal about her love for BLACKPINK. The singer and Rosé even hang out regularly, having even collaborated on Bella's song Build A B*tch before. However, that version of the song wasn’t released officially. Later on, the TikToker did confirm the collaboration.

7) Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers recently uploaded an Instagram story with Lisa backstage. Earlier, the MONEY singer had recorded a dance performance to Destiny Rogers TOMBOY in 2021, which amassed over 46 million views. This was the starting point of friendship between Lisa and Destiny Rogers, who was recently seen supporting the BLACKPINK member in person at the LA concert.

8) Madison Beer

Singer and music producer Madison Beer was one of the attendees at the LA concert. She had long since declared herself as a huge fan of BLACKPINK in her Instagram live, even claiming that her favourite member of the group was Jennie KIm.

9) Colton Haynes

American actor and model Colton Lee Haynes was also seen attending the recent BLACKPINK concert in LA. He has always shown adoration towards the girls every time they have had an interview in the US, so to see him at the concert was unsurprising.

10) Lee Hyeri

It’s always comforting to see a familiar face in a foreign country, and Lee Hyeri, the Korean actress and idol, showed up to support her friends, Jisoo and Rosé, in LA. Lee Hyeri, Rosé, and Jisoo have filmed together for Amazing Saturday earlier, and since then, the three have been good friends, often hanging out and recording vlogs of their dinner dates.

BLACKPINK has announced the final leg of their Born Pink Tour, which will take place in the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from September 16 to September 17, 2023. So far, fans have had a great time with the band, and the last encore shows are something that every BLINK is looking forward to.