Met Gala 2023: Cardi B and 4 stars who made outfit changes look effortless

Walking the Met Gala's red carpet is one of the most coveted prizes of any celebrity and fashion enthusiasts alike. It is almost equivalent to getting a letter from Hogwarts, with so many attendees going the extra mile to truly drive their look home.

While talking about the outfit changes at the Met Gala, it is important to include all the red carpet outfit changes and not just the after-party ones. From the moment a celebrity steps up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the afterparty, there are plenty of opportunities to be creative.

One need not go further than Blake Lively’s outfit at the 2022 Met Gala that paid homage to the theme of 'Gilded Glamor' rightfully. The Age of Adaline actress wore a transformative Versace gown that metamorphosed into a beautiful aqua gown with a long train.

Pop superstar-actress Lady Gaga similarly made 4 costume changes on the carpet like a wizard at the 2019 Met Gala to represent camp. Many celebs who might not hit it off with their red carpet looks bring in glam to the afterparty and collect praise, like Emma Chamberlain this year.

The Met Gala 2023's theme this year was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' a nod of respect to one of the most iconic designers who passed away in 2019. The veteran German designer was the driving force behind the heights Chanel has reached and had also been associated with big fashion houses like Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou, etc. previously.

Hence this year, every attendee worked extra hard to pay tribute to the legend of the fashion industry at the Met Gala.

Met Gala 2023 outfit changes: Cardi B, Jared Leto, Emma Chamberlain, and 2 other stars who took it to the next level

1) Cardi B

Rap superstar Cardi B does not play around when it comes to the Met Gala. Be it the 2022 gilded Versace outfit or the 2018 embellished Moschino dress during her pregnancy, the 30-year-old has never failed to make a statement on the Met Gala carpet. However, after 2023, many have lauded Cardi B as the “Queen of Met Gala,” as she donned not one but four jaw-dropping gowns.

The Taki Taki artist started the Met Gala evening in a gorgeous form-fitted pink mermaid gown that hugged her curves perfectly while exiting the Mark Hotel. The entire ensemble included a pearl choker and a plunging sweetheart neckline corset with a pearl choker, bangles, and a baby pink tulle piece at the back.

However, Cardi B pulled a switcheroo and had her “gotcha!” moment when she pulled up to the Met Gala in a completely different dress. Representing the classic black and white that was always associated with Karl Lagerfeld, her second dress included a voluminous latex skirt embellished with black Camelias, one of Coco Chanel's favorite flowers, signature to the namesake fashion house.

Her dress included a white collar to pay homage to the late designer and dramatic black opera gloves. The accessory of choice included pearl earrings, another favorite of the late fashion icon.

While talking to Vogue on the red carpet, the I Like It artist opened up about her dress:

"I'm representing the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time."

However, if fans thought that this was it, then they had another thing coming, as Cardi B changed into a third outfit once she reached inside the museum. It was quite a theatrical vintage Chanel body-hugging suit that was reminiscent of the old glory of the fashion house during its days with Karl Lagerfeld.

If that was not it, Cardi B changed into yet another dress for the Met Gala Afterparty, which was made with newspaper articles about Karl Lagerfeld. She accessorized it with a simple choker and kept her long hair down.

2) Jared Leto

Jared Leto once told British GQ in 2015 about his personal views on fashion, and it has reflected in his Met Gala looks ever since:

“Style is such a personal thing. It's a lot more than what someone is wearing. There are quite a few people who I think have excellent style not just through their clothes but through their personality, their energy, and the positivity they emanate."

The Suicide Squad actor has been the maestro of pulling off dramatic and snatched looks at the Met Gala that leave the fashion world spellbound. Whether it is his long-haired Gucci suit look that left many fumbling for words in 2018, or his long red Gucci gown at the 2019 Met Gala with a dramatic decapitated head that resembled himself, Leto knows how to pull all the attention to himself at the Met Gala.

Karl Lagerfeld adored his pet cat, Choupette, whom he fondly used to call his “heiress.” The late designer did deliver on the terms of endearment when it was reported that he left Choupette a whooping £1.3 million as a token of his love.

The cat has truly been the star of the show, enjoying the limelight while hanging out with Kim Kardashian and watching various celebrities dressed as himself, including Jared Leto.

Jared Leto’s tribute to the love of Karl Lagerfeld’s life, Choupette, has probably been the best by far. The German designer, who had abhorred everything boring, will probably give a nod of approval for Jared Leto’s work of art Met Gala 2023 look. The House of Gucci actor pulled up in a full furry cat costume that broke the internet with memes.

He then revealed his costume on the very steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an all-black and sheer ensemble that had an embellished collar with jewels and stunning detailing around the neck and shoulders.

Jared Leto is on the line to co-create a film with Lagerfeld's company that represents the late designer's legacy. There is no doubt in the fashion world that Leto knows what he is doing when it comes to fashion, so for fans and enthusiasts, no one better comes to mind when it comes to co-creating the story of this timeless legend. The 51-year-old actor even took to Instagram in October 2022 to say this about Karl Lagerfeld:

"Karl has always been an inspiration to me. He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader, and, most importantly, a kind man."

3) Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain stole the show each time she was a Vogue correspondent. Her response to rapper Jack Harlow’s “Love ya…bye” became a TikTok trend almost instantly last year. She has been the Vogue correspondent for the Met Gala for the third year in a row, doing a hat trick.

Every year, the Chamberlain Coffee owner effortlessly manages to serve glam herself while interviewing several high-profile celebrities like best friends. This year, however, she seemed to have been introduced to the pitfalls for the first time as netizens and fashionistas across the globe came together to disapprove of her red-carpet look.

The 21-year-old wore a pastel baby blue Miu Miu skirt that went with the same pastel-robin egg blue corporate blazer. Her skirt had a thigh-high slit that definitely added to the drama of the look. However, many were critical of the look and even blamed the stylists for giving her a lukewarm ensemble on the red carpet.

However, her after-party dress got much more appreciation. Donning a midriff-baring black jacket from Miu Miu and a skirt with a sultry slit, this look made up for the fans’ grievances with the red-carpet outfit. With simple makeup and a black hairband, she totally rocked the Met Gala outfit transformation effortlessly.

4) Kendall Jenner

The gorgeous supermodel knows how to don a look. This year she showed that she had come a long way since her 2015 Harper’s Bazaar interview about her personal style, and although she still likes to keep it “simple and classy,” she is also not afraid to go out of her comfort zone to make a statement at a place like the Met Gala.

Kendall Jenner has been going to the Met for some time now, and each time, has managed to turn heads. As one of the biggest models and a part of the Kardashian name, she is always under pressure to deliver her best. However, this time she went the extra mile as Jenner had a personal relationship with Karl Lagerfeld. For the unversed, Kendall Jenner had walked many shows of the late designer and even had been his iconic 'Karl Bride' once.

The supermodel debuted her iconic “no-pants” trend in 2022, and ever since then, there has been no stopping her. She went on to carry that trend to the Met Gala red carpet this year. Jenner adorned a Marc Jacobs black leotard with a white embellished collar, completing it with knee-high black boots and long black capes attached to her arm.

While talking to Vogue about her look, Kendall Jenner said:

“All of his swimwear is so iconic—I love that iconic Naomi bikini [from Chanel’s 1994 collection]” says Senofonte. They landed on a sequined bodysuit style, complete with an elegant cape and collar detail.

However, her after-party look was much more risque as she adorned a sheer sequin dress that could easily be mistaken for a vintage Chanel piece. However, the look comes from London-based designer Nensi Dojaka, who took to Instagram to comment on the outfit:

“Our tribute recreation of one of Karl’s iconic looks.”

5) Kylie Jenner

Whether it be her first time or just 3 months after giving birth, Kylie Jenner knows how to make a buzz around her looks at the Met Gala. Even among a barrage of celebrities, she has been able to stand out and even make the media forget everyone but herself.

Whether it is her Lavender Haze Versace look or her iconic and emotional white bridal dress as a tribute to Virgil Abloh, she brings her all into these Met Gala looks.

On the gala's red carpet this time, Jenner chose to go a different route than most celebs. Instead of a black and white ensemble, she went for a custom-made Jean Paul Gaultier hot-red gown with an asymmetrical neckline.

The dress had a blue train that she wore as a cape. The 25-year-old completed the whole ensemble with diamond-studded earrings and red heels.

While talking to Vogue at the venue, she said:

"I'm looking forward to making more memories with my sisters, seeing all the fashion. I'm just here for a good time."

However, unlike her sister, she opted for a geometrical form-fitting dress to give her shape at the After Party. Again a Jean Paul Gaultier, the star’s body-hugging dress gave her a snatched hourglass figure that accentuated her curves. She finished the look with black pumps and black gloves, alongside a pair of diamond earrings.

The Met Gala has just ended, yet the buzz around it is still going on. Fans cannot wait to go over this year’s best looks and are anticipating the next Met to even overshine this one.

