The Challenge: Final Reckoning cast: Where are they now?

The Challenge: Final Reckoning was the 32nd season of the hit MTV reality competition series. It brought with it trials, tribulations, and a ton of drama.

Former Are You the One? contestant Hunter Barfield and Real World: Ex-Plosion's Ashley Mitchell were the winners that season. However, the latter opted to keep the million-dollar cash prize for herself instead of sharing it with her partner.

Several other familiar faces from the Reality TV world took part in The Challenge season 32. The likes of Vanderpump Rules' Faith Stowers and Are You the One?'s Tori Deal also participated.

What are The Challenge: Final Reckoning contestants up to now?

Hunter Barfield and Ashley Mitchell

Hunter, 30, and Ashley, 34, were the season 32 winners although the latter came away with the entire cash prize. Hunter gave birth to a boy named Kohen Brian Barfield on November 6, 2019, shortly afterward.

The fitness lover admitted last year that he 'would love to be back one day!' when asked about potentially returning to the show.

Meanwhile, Ashley is a print and runway model and actress who broke onto the scene on MTV's Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014. She spends her time living in Las Vegas, traveling, and keeps fans updated with her trips such as to Costa Rica on her Instagram account.

Joss Mooney and Sylvia Elsrode

Joss Mooney (Ex on the Beach UK) and Sylvia Elsrode (Real World: Skeletons) finished runners-up on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

Joss, 37, is the founder of Elevate Agency which helps personal trainers start and scale their online training business. He has 14 years of coaching experience and is part of The Dubai Mindset Mastermind.

Sylvia, 35, has become a fully licensed real estate agent in Kansas City, Missouri following her appearance on the show. She announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sergio Lira in March 2023.

Paulie Calafiore and Natalie Negrotti

Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother 18) and Natalie Negrotti (Big Brother 18) finished in third place during the Final Reckoning season.

Paulie, 35, was initially a DJ before entering the Reality TV world. He came out as bisexual during The Challenge: USA last year and touched on this in an interview with US magazine Out:

"I had so much anxiety leading up to [my coming out.] I've been getting flooded by so many people from all different walks of life."

Natalie, 33, competed in 2019's War of the Worlds edition of the show. She has been seen hanging out with several cast members and came out as pansexual.

The Venezuelan reality star also revealed that she has a scar from her time on the show, per IMDB.

Cara Maria Sorbello and Marie Roda

Cara Sorbello (The Challenge: Fresh Meat II) and Marie Roda (The Real World: St Thomas) finished in fourth place.

Cara, 37, has a multi-faceted career online as an artist and entrepreneur and her management company is The Ten MGMT. She is a veteran of The Challenge competing in 14 seasons and winning three of them (Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas).

Marie, 35, became a mom in September last year, welcoming Margot to her family. She took part in Ex on the Beach the year before and boasts 123k followers on Instagram.

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Tony Raines

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (The Real World: Key West) and Tony Raines (Real World: Skeletons) were eliminated from The Challenge: Final Reckoning season during episode 19.

Johnny Bananas, 40, is focused on physical and mental health while he grows his career. He took part in the ongoing season 2 of The Traitors but was murdered in episode 2.

Tony, 35, tied the knot with high school sweetheart Alyssa Giacone in Louisiana last year. He told PEOPLE magazine ahead of the wedding:

"What means the most is the feeling that I get knowing that she supports me through everything, and truly having a partner that has my back and best interest at heart."

Nelson Thomas and Shane Landrum

Nelson Thomas (Are You the One?) and Shane Landrum (Road Rules: Campus Crawl) bid farewell to The Challenge: Final Reckoning in episode 17.

Nelson, 35, was forced to have several surgeries on his ankle after being rescued from a flaming vehicle in March last year. He was arrested and charged with DWI seven months after the serious incident. He could be facing potential ankle amputation as a result of his injuries.

Shane, 40, clashed with Bananas during their season together and called out production for catering to his partner. He claimed that women were only cast to play side roles and he was dropped from the show.

The Boston, Massachusetts native told fans that he had to apologize for calling out the show's 'misogyny' if he wanted to return.

Cory Wharton and Devin Walker-Molaghan

Cory Wharton's (Real World: Ex-Plosion) and Devin Walker-Molaghan's (Are You the One?) departure from The Challenge: Final Reckoning came in episodes 16/17.

Cory, 32, plans to have more children with his girlfriend Taylor Selridge. They gave birth to Maya Grace in June 2022 and are also parents to Mila, 3. The Teen Mom star told The Sun:

"I definitely want another kid or two."

Devin, 34, won the Ride or Die season of The Challenge and he is an astute entrepreneur. He has established his own clothing line called 'Ridiculously Ryan'.

Jozea Flores and Da'Vonne Rogers

Jozea Flores (Big Brother 18) and Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother 17) were eliminated in episodes 12/13. Jozea, 32, most recently took part in MTV's Ex on the Beach US season 2. He rekindled his romance with ex-Rob Tiki but they broke up after the show finished.

Meanwhile, Da'Vonne, 35, had been blogging on her own YouTube channel 'DA'VONNE DIANNE' up until seven months ago. She posted videos of herself unboxing Amazon finds and visiting the Social Media Awards.

Zach Nichols and Amanda Garcia

Zach Nichols (The Real World: San Diego) and Amanda Garcia (Are You the One?) made it to episodes 12/13 before elimination.

Zach, 36, insisted last month that he was done competing on The Challenge. He has his own podcast named 'The Zach Nichols Podcast' which is available on Patreon.

Amanda, 30, is regularly posting updates of herself and her son on Instagram. She took him to a rodeo show in early January.

Brad Fiorenza and Kyle Christie

Brad Fiorenza (The Real World: San Diego) and Kyle Christie (Geordie Shore 8) made it to episodes 11/12 before bidding farewell.

Brad, 43, returned to The Challenge Season 39 as a mercenary. But, his return didn't sit too well with fans.

Kyle, 31, got engaged to his girlfriend Vicky Turner, and proposed on a boat in Positano, Italy last September. They are set to exchange vows in the Spring and the marriage ceremony will air on Geordie Shore.

Derrick Henry and Tori Deal

Derrick Henry (Are You the One?) and Tori Deal (Are You the One?)made it to episodes 6/7 before their eliminations.

Derrick, 31, has been modelling judging by his Instagram account. He's posed for brands such as Fashion Nova and Mavrans.

Tori, 30, was recently named in the Top 40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV. She finished in fourth place in The Challenge: USA season 2 last year with partner Faysal Shafaat.

Chris "CT" Tamburello and Veronica Portillo

Chris "CT" Tamburello (The Real World: Paris) and Veronica Portillo (Road Rules: Semester at Sea) departed the season in episode 5.

Chris, 43, went through a tumultuous divorce with ex-wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares last year. He claims to have lost a significant amount of weight during that time (via Page Six):

“I lost 65 f–king pounds."

The TV personality is competing on The Traitors US currently and is a faithful heading into episode 7.

Veronica, 46, may be interested in joining her former partner on the highly acclaimed Traitors. She responded to a fan on X who touted her as a potential future contestant:

"Yessssss!!! I would love to be on an adult-like show where you really have to use your brain for once!"

Kailah Casillas and Kayleigh Morris

Kailah Casillas (Real World: Go Big or Go Home) departed the show during episode 1/2 while Kayleigh Morris (Ex on the Beach UK 2) made it to episode 18.

Kailah, 31, has officially retired from The Challenge stating to have “outgrown it.” Her endeavors since appearing on Final Reckoning include promoting a fertility test kit and she's married to Love Island star Sam Bird.

Kayleigh, 35, made headlines last year when she accused the MTV show of being rigged for viewers' entertainment. She has closed her social media accounts and fans are speculating whether she's done with Reality TV.

Angela Babic and Faith Stowers

Angela Babicz (Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sisters) and Faith Stowers (Vanderpump Rules) were eliminated during episodes 7/8.

Angela, 33, has her own YouTube channel in which she vlogs her life for fans. She's also a fashionista modeling for Fashion Nova and Boohoo on her Instagram account.

Faith, 34, has started producing projects about empowering Black entrepreneurs following her stint on The Challenge.

Kam Williams and Melissa Reeves

Kam Williams (Are You the One?) made it to episode 18 while Melissa Reeves (Ex on the Beach UK) could only make it as far as episodes 1/2.

Kam, 29, is a mum of one boy and she is currently pregnant. She and her husband recently took a gender predictor test that appears to suggest she'll be having a girl.

Melissa, 30, was a participant on the ongoing The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion. She left the competition at episode 9 but not without voicing her issues with the 'two-faced' cast.

Chuck Mowery, Britni Thornton, Jemmye Carroll, and Jenna Compono

Partners Chuck Mowery (Are You the One?) and Britni Thornton (Are You the One?) left The Challenge during the season premiere. As too did Jemmye Carroll (The Real World: New Orleans) and Jenna Compono (Real World: Ex-Plosion).

Chuck, 34, celebrated his and his wife Nikki Thomas' wedding anniversary in December. He's been taking several trips abroad recently including to Scotland, UK.

Britni, 32, is pregnant and announced the news in December last year. She tied the knot with her partner Palmer on October 31, 2022.

Jemmye, 35, has just announced her new podcast 'Just Jemm The Pod'. The bio for the podcast's Instagram account reads:

"This is what happens when podcasting stops being nice and starts getting real."

Jenna, 31, married fellow The Challenge contestant Zach in Michigan on March 13, 2021. She is expecting a third child to join the family which already consists of Liliana Marie and Anthony.

