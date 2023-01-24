3 best Choo Choo Charles rip-offs in Roblox

While some Roblox games are original concepts, many are inspired by popular online or video games like Need for speed, FIFA, and many more. Roblox is filled with similar horror games like Piggy, Doors, Dead Silence, etc. Fans of the popular indie horror video game Choo Choo Charles can also find some adaptations on the platform.

Choo Choo Charles involves riding a train across an open-world environment, completing missions for non-player creatures, gathering treasures, and utilizing that loot to enhance their trains to battle Charles, who occasionally hunts for the player.

The game's objective is to gather three shining eggs, after which Charles will appear and challenge the player as the game's final monster. Players need between three and five hours to finish the game.

Roblox games for fans of Choo Choo Charles to explore

Listed below are the games that players can start playing immediately. While these games may not have great animation like the real deal, they have classic Roblox signature block figures to keep players entertained.

1) Edward the Man-Eating Train

This game was created by a group called Fridge Pig Studios, owned by a user named bobcrusher101. It has received 70 k likes since its inception on September 10, 2022. So far, 55.30 million people have visited the game, and 316,484 players have added it to their favorite games.

Players can go on an adventure in an archipelago, a gloomy, barren stretch of land while being hunted by an evil, man-eating train. Players can stock up on the latest weaponry and improved carriages by visiting the game's numerous stations and settlements throughout the Archipelago.

2) Choo Choo Charlie

The game was created and published on October 5, 2022, and is quickly growing. It was created by a group called Retro Horror, which StarMarine owns. Since it is a developing game, it has only gathered 19 k likes, with 23.70 million visits from players. The game's favorite count is 57,544.

Gameplay is the same as the main game: A vicious train pursues the players as they explore the universe. They must endure defeating the last boss. The game has eight badges that can be earned based on its rarity. The game's unique selling point is that there is no bloodshed or violence, so players of all ages can play.

3) Scary Elevator!

The game is owned by a verified Roblox Group called @MrNotSoHERO. A user with the same name maintains the group. It is a slightly popular game with 368 k likes and 298.40 million visits from players. It was created on February 6, 2009, for players of all ages, as there is unrealistic blood and infrequent violence.

This is a slightly different game where Choo Choo Charles, the man-eating train, is one of the killers in the 45+ floors available in the game. Players can earn CHOO CHOO! badge by defeating the evil train.

However, it may not be easy as the badge's rarity is Extreme. Players can also enjoy defeating monsters like Freddy Krueger, Uber Jason, Pennywise, and many more.

Other horror games in Roblox

Roblox is known for its scary games as much as for all anime-based games. Here is a list of the top games that will leave players screaming:

1) The Mimic

This horror adventure game, which supports single-player and multiplayer, was developed across several episodes. Four different urban legends and myths about Japanese history were combined to form The Mimic.

Each chapter, disguised as one of four books, will transport players and their friends to unsettling realms filled with gruesome level layouts, startlingly loud noises, and many jumpscares.

2) Piggy

Players are free to roam in one of the 12 various areas and a total of seven different game types in this game, which was inspired by the children's television program Peppa Pig. Unlike the cute Peppa pig, the killer pig comes at players with a baseball bat and bloody eyes.

Players can vote among themselves to choose whatever map and mode they want to participate in before each game starts. They'll need to stay smart during the round while using their surroundings and survival tactics to outsmart Piggy, dodge traps, and live.

3) Doors

The Roblox game does a wonderful job of capturing the fear associated with opening doors. Getting to the 100th door is the goal of the first-person horror game. Although it seems simple enough, elements are attempting to impede their efforts.

Standard entities like Screech frequently spawn in the background to jumpscare players. However, some entities, such as Hide, eject the player hiding within a wardrobe and attack them. Players experience a constant sense of vulnerability as a result of fast-paced gameplay.

