5 best 6 stars units in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Roblox All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) has everything and more for a tower defense-based game. The fiery amalgamation of various anime universes into one is the Holy Grail for countless fans and players.

While there has been a never-ending debate about the best anime character of all time among several fans, Roblox All Star Tower Defense can give them their answers. Players must defend their towers with anime characters of their liking and prove to be the best on the metaverse's battlefield. PVP is one of the most highly played game modes, survive longer than other players to earn levels and rewards from this mode.

Roblox All Star Tower Defense, as the name suggests, is a tower defense-based game based on anime characters. Players will have to defend their towers from hordes of enemies with eventual bosses. Over 100+ anime characters in ASTD’s universe are grouped into classes. Classes are then classified into stars, and they are

6-stars

5-stars

4-stars

3-stars

Become the ultimate defender with the best anime characters in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

5) Mafia Boss (Future)

Tsunayoshi Sawada, a.k.a Tsuna, is the main protagonist of Katekyo Hitman Reborn! series. Tsuna belongs to a notorious mafia group called The Vongola family. Initially from the 4-star class, Mafia Boss evolves into Mafia Boss (Future) by merging one Mafia Boss with one Evolve Token.

The Mafia Boss (Future)'s enchantment is Fire. Special abilities and upgrades are based on burn damage. 750 Cash (in-game currency) is spent to deploy The Mafia Boss (Future). This unit is currently in the meta and can be used by players to hold the defensive line, causing heavy DPS (Damage Per Second) to the enemies.

4) Jeff (CEO)

Hands down, Jeff is the best support in Roblox ASTD as this unit holds the record of making the most money in the game. Jeff (CEO) can only be obtained from Banner Z with a 1% chance and is not involved in evolution.

Deployment cost is 500 Cash and provides 287,820 Cash per wave after the max upgrade.

Jeff is based on Robert E. O. Speedwagon from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. He is widely regarded as one of the coolest anime characters ever created. Jeff (CEO) is the leprechaun for players who have this unit, but in this case, Jeff himself is the pot of gold as well!

3) Red Eye Warrior Path

Naruto universe is no stranger to the Roblox platform. Red Eye Warrior Path is none other than Obito Uchiha or Tobi. Notorious for orchestrating the nine-tailed attack in Leaf Village. Became the ten beast's jinchūriki and had a rinnegan.

It can be obtained from the Z-Banner of the Hero Summon at a chance of 1% and can also be brought by evolution. Required units for the evolution are three Red Eye Warriors, three Sound Ninjas II, four Sound Ninjas III, two Desert Ninjas and one Desert Ninja III. Deployment cost is 500 Cash and a total cost of 5,562,550 Cash.

Also, in the current meta, with a Dark Enchant, Red Eye Warrior Path is one of the deadliest units and is easily in the top three.

2) Zorro (Serious)

Zorro (Serious) originated from Dracule Mihawk, the life-long rival of the fan-favorite Roronoa Zoro. Dracule Mihawk holds the title of the World's Strongest Swordsman in the One Piece universe.

Deployment cost is 10,525 Cash, while the total cost is 2,506,525 Cash.

A deadly unit is known for its dangerous AOE skill set. Zorro from the 5-star class can be evolved into Zorro (Serious) by adding ten Zorro, two Desert Ninja II, two Desert Ninjas, and two Strong Alien Soldiers.

1) Red Servant (Final)

Red Servant (Final) is the best 6-star unit in the game. The max upgrade does 1,560,554.1 amount of damage.

Has a 1% of being obtained from Hero Summon's Z-Banner, and can also be obtained by evolution. A 5-star unit called Red Servant can be evolved into Red Servant (Final) by adding three Red Servants, two Evolved Namu IVs, and three EXP IVs.

Enchantment is based on Nature which specializes in AOE abilities and deals heavy damage from a lower level. Deployment cost is 50,000 with a total cost of 1,690,000 Cash. Make sure to use the money-making supports to fund the deployment cost.

Hands down, the best unit in Roblox All Star Tower Defense.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

