Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator codes (June 2022)

Omega Tower Defense Simulator is a Roblox game where popular anime worlds blend into one. It is one of the many tower defense games on the platform.

Players get to collect, upgrade and defend their towers in the Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator. Gold and Gems are the in-game currency used to unlock new towers or upgrade existing ones.

Players have to keep an army of increasingly difficult enemies at bay by building defensive walls and protecting the towers to progress. Fans can play as their favorite anime character during this fiesta. Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator is a must-play tower defense game with over 13 million visits and servers supporting a maximum of 50 players.

Claim free gold and become the ultimate defender in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator

Active codes in Omega Tower Defense Simulator

Since the codes are case-sensitive, players are advised to copy and paste them into the required box. If any of the codes listed below don't work, let us know in the comments section.

Get free Gold and Gems by redeeming the codes listed below:

SHINZO - Redeem for 2,500 Gold

- Redeem for 2,500 Gold Yo40k - Redeem for 2000 Gold

- Redeem for 2000 Gold ROBALL - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold SubScoobyBr - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold Coco - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold ToadBoi - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold Queenluffy - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubToNoodleGames - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2sensei - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2existensy - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold 10Mil - Redeem for 350 Gems

- Redeem for 350 Gems SubTigreTV - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SusMinusMic - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubToInfernxo - Redeem for 500 Gold

Codes can expire at any moment. Players are advised to act with haste and claim the free rewards before the codes become inactive.

Code not working even after entering it correctly? If that's the case, please restart the game. This process transfers the players to a new server where redeeming the codes can be done smoothly.

Omega Tower Defense Simulator was published by Bulk Elephant in 2021. Players can choose to join the Bulk Elephant Group and get 200 Gold!

Expired codes in Omega Tower Defense Simulator

Alas, there are quite a lot of expired codes. Needless to say, players can expect new codes from the developers at any time.

5MVisits - Redeem for 300 Gems

- Redeem for 300 Gems FreeGems - Redeem for 150 Gems

- Redeem for 150 Gems Pog30k - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold MIZU - Redeem for 2,500 Gold

- Redeem for 2,500 Gold Release - Redeem code for 2,500 Gold

- Redeem code for 2,500 Gold 20kLikes - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold BRUH - Redeem for 15,000 Coins

- Redeem for 15,000 Coins 15kLikes - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold 10KLikes - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold 1MILVISITS - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold 2.5kLikes - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold 5kLikes - Redeem for 1,500 Gold

- Redeem for 1,500 Gold 1kLikes - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold FoxPanda - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold JOVI - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2arthes - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2hygorl - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2numerous - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2OPG - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2timbo - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2jakobhd - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2kiddstan - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2adriansky - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold subbolinho - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubChicoPL - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubHyzer - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SussyRexon - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubShuarisley - Redeem for 500 Gold

How to redeem codes in Roblox Omega Defense Simulator?

Here are the steps players can follow to redeem the Roblox codes in-game:

Launch Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator on Roblox from the device. Click on the Twitter icon (blue bird logo) on the left side of the screen. A new window will open. In that window, copy and paste the required code in the "Enter Code Here" text box. Make sure to press "Redeem" to claim the rewards!

If players get an error message, then the code must have expired.

These codes will help new players tremendously as they can use free Gold or Gems to become the mightiest of heroes. They can instantly upgrade their towers and save up resources to eventually buy a legendary tower without having to grind hard.

Roblox players can also buy legendary towers that come with special perks. Older players, on the other hand, can earn extra gold to make their towers even stronger.

More updates and new codes

Make sure to follow @BulkGames, the game studio's official Twitter account, for new codes and game updates. Players can check Omega Defense Simulator's official Roblox page for new codes, which are regularly posted there.

The developers regularly release new codes on the game's milestones or other special events. Players can also join the game's official Discord channel to interact with other players.

