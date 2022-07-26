5 best rare elements in Roblox Shindo life

In Roblox Shindo Life, the powers that give each hero access to the skills they employ in battle are referred to as elements. With so many components at players' disposal, there are a ton of possibilities and ways to build the ideal fighting ninja. However, a player can have only two Shindo Life elements equipped at once.

As soon as players launch the game for the first time, they can access their first two Shindo Life elements. They can be obtained by touching the spin buttons adjacent to each slot once they open the "Edit" menu by pressing the down arrow key twice.

Shindo Life, originally known as Shinobi Life 2, is a variation of the well-known game Shinobi Life. In this ninja adventure in the vein of Naruto, players discover adventure games and battle foes using their martial arts prowess and special powers.

They can, however, use spins to earn rewards and improve their Roblox avatars.

Roblox Shindo Life offers rare elements to increase the Hero's performance

There are two types of elements in this Roblox game - common and rare. Rare elements increase performance by a considerabe margin and below is a list of rare elements that players must try to achieve the best performance.

5) Order in Roblox Shindo Life

One of the sixteen elements is Order, which is also the first temporary element. The majority of its movesets are shared with its opposite, the Chaos element. It is one of the eleven rare elements at the moment and has a rarity of one in 100. These are its attack moves:

Order Style: Beam of Light - activates at Level 20 and uses 160 Chi along with 3000 Ryo

Order Style: Grenade of Light - activates at 20 120 and uses 500 160 along with 8000 3000

Order Style: Shock of Light - activates at 120 290 and uses 1680 500 along with 17000 8000

Order Style: Bomb of Light - activates at 290 360 and uses 2200 1680 along with 26000 17000

Order Style: Blade of Light - activates at 360 350 and uses 2700 2200 along with 32000 26000

Order Style: Gravity of Light - activates at 350 470 and uses 2700 2700 along with 42000 32000

4) Chaos in Roblox Shindo Life

One of the sixteen elements is Chaos. Most of its moveset is shared with its opposite, the Order element. It is one of the eleven rare elements at the moment and has a rarity of one in 100. These are its attack moves:

Chaos Style: Beam of Light - activates at Level 20 and uses 160 Chi along with 3000 Ryo

Chaos Style: Grenade of Light - activates at 20 120 and uses 500 160 along with 8000 3000

Chaos Style: Shock of Light - activates at 120 290 and uses 1680 500 along with 17000 8000

Chaos Style: Bomb of Light - activates at 290 360 and uses 2200 1680 along with 26000 17000

Chaos Style: Blade of Light - activates at 360 350 and uses 2700 2200 along with 32000 26000

Chaos Style: Gravity of Light - activates at 350 470 and uses 2700 2700 along with 42000 32000

3) Prism Style in Roblox Shindo Life

One of the sixteen elements and the second one with a limited lifespan is prism-style. Both it and the Shiver element's equivalent both have the same moveset. It is now one of the eleven rare elements and has a rarity of 1 in 150. These are its attack moves:

Shock Style: Shock Bombs - activates at Level 25 and uses 180 Chi along with 3000 Ryo

Shock Style: Blast - activates at 25 135 and uses 480 180 along with 7000 3000

Shock Style: Thunder Rain - activates at 135 260 and uses 1550 480 along with 18000 7000

Shock Style: Laser Stream - activates at 260 330 and uses 2000 1550 along with 23000 18000

Shock Style: Shock Slam - activates at 330 360 and uses 2300 2000 along with 32000 23000

Shock Style: Lightning Blaze - activates at 360 440 and uses 2700 2300 along with 40000 32000

2) Yin in Roblox Shindo Life

Yin is one of the sixteen elements and the majority of its moveset is shared with its counterpart, the Yang element. It is one of the eleven rare elements present in the game and has a rarity of 1 in 150. Its attack moves are as follows:

Light Style: Sword Blaze - activates at Level 20 and uses 160 Chi along with 3000 Ryo

Light Style: Sword Flash - activates at 20 120 and uses 500 160 along with 8000 3000

Light Style: Sword Breaker - activates at 120 290 and uses 1680 500 along with 17000 8000

Light Style: Sword Bash - activates at 290 360 and uses 2200 1680 along with 26000 17000

Light Style: Sword Blaze - activates at 360 350 and uses 2700 2200 along with 32000 26000

Light Style: Raging Slice - activates at 350 470 and uses 2700 2700 along with 42000 32000

1) Yang in Roblox Shindo Life

The final one on the list is Yang. Most of its moveset is shared with its Yin element counterpart. It has a rarity of 1 in 150. It is currently a limited element that may be found in the RELL Coin Shop. Its attack moves are as follows:

Dark Style: Sword Blaze - activates at Level 20 and uses 160 Chi along with 3000 Ryo

Dark Style: Sword Flash - activates at 20 120 and uses 500 160 along with 8000 3000

Dark Style: Sword Breaker - activates at 120 290 and uses 1680 500 along with 17000 8000

Dark Style: Sword Bash - activates at 290 360 and uses 2200 1680 along with 26000 17000

Dark Style: Sword Blaze - activates at 360 350 and uses 2700 2200 along with 32000 26000

Dark Style: Raging Slice - activates at 350 470 and uses 2700 2700 along with 42000 32000

These elements can only be useful depending on the player's fighting style. Some inflict more damage and others are low on damage but more agile. So, it's all about the combination.

