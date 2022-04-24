5 best Roblox Adopt Me! Modern Mansion designs in 2022

Adopt Me! is among the most entertaining Roblox games, and many players play it daily. The title generally has over a hundred thousand users active on it, which is a clear indication of its wide-ranging appeal.

Although the game’s primary focus is on raising pets, it also contains an entire system dedicated to designing and furnishing a player’s home.

Modern Mansion is a house that can be purchased in Adopt Me!, and because it is vast, many people hunt for ideas on the internet on how they may model their general build/design on it.

Note: This article completely represents the opinion of the writer, and users’ choice of making a build in Adopt Me! may vary.

Roblox: Top five Adopt Me! Modern Mansion designs (2022)

5) Modern build (Blue, navy blue, and white)

As the name implies, this will be a modern-looking structure within the Modern Mansion. Colors such as blue, navy blue, and white are the most commonly used and hence can be incorporated by players as they work on their build.

First, it is recommended that they design the kitchen and make it look modern using the above scheme. For inspiration, they can check out the video attached above.

4) Character Design build (Character’s clothing)

Gamers can also base the build of the Modern Mansion based on their character (Image via Roblox)

This is yet another one-of-a-kind build that users may experiment with when they own the Modern Mansion within the Adopt Me! game. They can go ahead and base the interior and color scheme of the house in a manner that corresponds to the attire of their character.

As a result, they will stand out from the crowd and appear pretty unique. Another suggestion is to color each room based on one item in their Roblox costume.

3) IRL based/Celebrity build

Users may also find themselves drawing inspiration from the real-life residences of well-known celebrities. They will be able to quickly locate videos of the interior of their home on the internet, which will save them time in planning the overall design.

Individuals may subsequently go on to create the Modern Mansion in the style of their favorite celebrity and live out their fantasies. They could take some ideas from their own houses as well.

2) Barbie House/Doll House build (Pink)

Although not everyone will be a fan of an all-pink build, it has the potential to look incredibly attractive. Users can draw inspiration from the classic Barbie House and create their own homes in the same style. They can consequently scour the internet to check out the different Barbie houses.

The theme may be further customized by including various features based on the individual’s particular tastes. If they only have a limited amount of cash to work with, they will have to spend it carefully on the products they need while working on the build.

1) Futuristic build (White and Gray)

Most of the players in Roblox Adopt Me! may have fantasized about living in a futuristic-looking home. They can then make it a reality in the Modern Mansion by employing the primary color combination of white and gray. The main goal would be to achieve a flawless aesthetic, which they can create with proper spacing between the furniture.

They can look for ideas on the internet and alter them based on their preferences. Copying someone directly wouldn’t look that original.

How to buy Modern Mansion in Roblox’s Adopt Me!

350 Robux will have to be spent by the players to acquire the Modern Mansion (Image via Roblox)

To purchase the Modern Mansion, users will need to spend 350 Robux. Here are the steps that they can follow to buy it within Adopt Me!:

Step 1: After acquiring the given number of Robux, users can open the Adopt Me!.

Step 2: Once the game loads up, they can tap on "My Homes" present at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Next, individuals can tap on the 'Add New' button and find the Modern Mansion.

Step 4: Finally, they can proceed with the purchase by spending 350 Robux.

Upon acquiring it, they can try out the above-mentioned builds and enjoy their custom Modern Mansion in Roblox Adopt Me!.

