5 best Roblox characters in Piggy

Piggy is one of the most popular horror survival games on Roblox. It was released in 2020 by MiniToon and can accomodate up to six members connected to a single server.

Roblox Piggy has had more than 11 billion visits in the last few years. The game's main objective is to survive until the end while avoiding creepy characters roaming around the world.

Roblox Piggy has many terrifying characters inspired by popular movies, series, and video games. This article lists five of the best ones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The entries are listed in no particular order.

Twins, Torcher, and 3 other great characters in Roblox Piggy characters

1) Piggy

Piggy is the original villain of Roblox Piggy. She is the game's default skin and is the infected version of Penny Piggy.

Piggy was introduced on January 28, 2020. Here is her in-game description:

"The one that started it all!"

Piggy has slightly faded light pink skin, along with ears, arms, and a snout. She also wears a long red dress.

Piggy holds a baseball bat and swings it while swaying her arms back and forth as she walks. The original Peppa Pig theme song used to play when a player got close to her, but it was later changed to Horror Pantomime due to copyright issues.

2) Twins

The Twins, named Zee and Zuzy, are one of the best skins in Roblox Piggy. They are inspired by the twins in the popular horror movie, The Shining (1980), starring Jack Nicholson.

The characters were introduced on September 12, 2021, with the Distraction (a chapter in the game).

Each Twin is a white zebra. Zee has black eyes and wears a pink dress along with a beanie. Zuzy, on the other hand, has glowing white eyes and wears a magenta-colored dress along with a scarf.

The Twins carry fencing foils as their weapons. Zuzy will slash a player several times, and Zee will stab them once they fall.

3) ???

??? is the distorted version of the TIO, the main antagonist of the late Piggy: Book 2. He was introduced on November 8, 2021. The only way to obtain him is by achieving the Hidden Ending (the secret and the final ending of the main game).

??? is a tall black creature with a wicked smile and a hole in his chest. His white colored heart is visible from the outside. He has an Insolence eye and a white-colored button-shaped eye.

??? wears a red bow tie and a black magician's hat with Insolence eyes on it. He has long arms and bone-shaped hands with sharp claws and nails.

The character attacks players by grabbing them with his left hand, lifting them up, and throwing them to the ground. He then slams their head with the palm of his right hand.

4) Torcher

Torcher is the main bot and antagonist of The Outpost (Chapter 11 in Roblox Piggy). He was released on May 2, 2020, and is now worth 550 Piggy Tokens.

Here is his in-game description:

"Torcher was a member of the military until he lost control due to the infection."

Torcher sports a yellow outfit and helmet, gray pants with black boots, gloves, and a belt with suspenders. He wears a black gas mask that has a ventilator with red eye lenses and gray outlines. The character also wields a huge flamethrower with both hands. He also has a gas tank on his back.

Torcher can attack players by pointing his flamethrower toward them and unleashing a burst of fire.

5) Laura

Laura was added to Roblox Piggy on August 24, 2021. She can be obtained by collecting all parts of the teddy bear on the camp map (Chapter 11 in Roblox Piggy).

Laura is a gray lemur with a white face, pointy white ears with black insides, and fur on the sides of her head. She has gray eye marks, a darker shade of gray snout, and a black nose.

The character wears a half-sleeved dark blue dress with black leggings, as well as a black bow on her right ear. She has black eyes, but a liquid of the same color leaks out of the left side.

Laura holds a teddy bear that has glowing white eyes. Her weapon is a spike, which is gray in color.

