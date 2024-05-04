5 best Roblox games with over a billion visits

Reaching a billion visits on Roblox is a big achievement for a game. Still, there are quite a few titles that have managed to do so over the years. Unfortunately, not all of them offer the same quality of content and reached this status through overhyped and subpar gameplay. However, there are some gems that have set themselves apart from others are deserve all the love and attention.

While it can be relatively easy to find these games thanks to their popularity, it can be tricky to pick out the best from the lot. Hence, this article will come in handy if you want to play some of the best games on Roblox that have over a billion visits.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best games on Roblox that have accumulated over a billion visits

1) Adopt Me

Adopt Me offers a chill gameplay experience (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 83%

83% Codes: Available

Available Developer: Uplift Games

Adopt Me is one of the most successful games on Roblox which has gathered more than a billion views. It is a fun title where layers are required to hatch eggs and take care of the animals that come out of them. These animals range from regular dogs and cats to mythical beasts like dragons.

Key factors of the game:

Cute characters.

Cal and relaxing gameplay.

Players can own pets, name them, and spend time doing different activities with them.

Gets frequent updates.

Anyone looking for a successful title on this platform that offers good gameplay can try out Adopt Me.

Also check: Latest codes for Adopt Me.

2) Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is one of the best One Piece games (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 93%

93% Codes: Available

Available Developer: Gamer Robot Inc

Blox Fruits is undoubtedly one of the most popular games on the platform. It is one of the best tiles for One Piece fans looking to have some fun while upgrading their skills and obtaining new devil fruits to play around with. While the game does require players to grind and level up, the overall gameplay is quite fun.

Key features:

Interesting gameplay.

Lots of abilities and devil fruits.

Option to master the sword or go with devil fruit powers.

This is one of the best games for players who have some time on their hands and are willing to put effort into leveling up and unlocking new content.

Also check: Latest codes for Blox Fruits.

3) Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven RP offers one of the best role-play experiences (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 86%

86% Codes: No game codes but has music codes instead.

No game codes but has music codes instead. Developer: Wolfpaq

Brookhaven RP offers an immersive role-playing experience to players who wish to relax and explore the map while hanging out with like-minded people. The game offers a great environment allowing players to be whatever they want and customize their character as well as houses to suit their taste.

Key features:

Great role-play experience.

A variety of customization options.

Relaxing gameplay.

Freedom to roam around or hang out with others.

Brookhaven RP's solid gameplay and the various makes are the reasons why the game has over a billion visits and the numbers only keep rising.

Also check: Latest music codes for Brookhaven RP.

4) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is the best game if you're looking to do some detective work (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 91%

91% Codes: Available

Available Developer: Nikilis

Murder Mystery 2 is one of the best games in Roblox if you like mystery, action, and detective work. There are three teams: Innocents who need to survive and expose the murderer, the Sherrif who needs to help the Innocents and kill the murderer, and the Murderer who needs to avoid getting shot and kill everybody.

Key features:

Great concept.

Makes players use strategy and detective work.

Fun PvP.

Fast-paced gameplay.

If horror and PvP strategic games are your cup of tea then Murder Mystery 2 will fit right up your alley.

Also check: Latest codes for Murder Mystery 2.

5) All Star Tower Defense

All Star Tower Defense is one of the best tower defense games on the platform (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 91%

91% Codes: Available

Available Developer: Top Down Games

Roblox offers some amazing Tower Defense games and All Star Tower Defense is definitely one of the best that you can play. This anime-themed game requires you to summon powerful units and use them as towers to defend specific areas. The vast variety of abilities and skills ensures you keep having fun in the long run.

Key features:

Anime-themed tower defense game.

Can play with friends.

Loads of skills and features.

Fun gameplay.

So, if you're looking for one of the best tower defense games on this platform, then All Star Tower Defense will check your boxes.

Also check: Latest codes for All Star Tower Defense.

FAQs about Roblox games

Is reaching a billion visits hard for games?

Yes, to reach a billion visits, games have to offer interesting gameplay with loads of content to keep players satisfied.

How do Promo Codes work?

Promo Codes offer a variety of extra items like Robux, skins, and in-game items to players.

Do all the best games on the platform have a billion visits?

Not necessarily. There are some underrated games with fewer visits too. But, most of the popular titles have surpassed this mark.

