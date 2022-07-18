5 fastest Limited cars in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon 

In the Car Dealership Tycoon on Roblox, players must sell automobiles to acquire in-game cash. The Roblox title offers 250+ cars to the players. These autos are classified into three classes: Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3.

Cars that were formerly obtainable during special events but no longer available once the event has ended are known as "Limited" cars. These cars have grown so scarce that some gamers are willing to pay a fortune to acquire them.

Some players purchase Roblox accounts that have these rarest autos, however, there are relatively few dealers accessible. Rare cars occasionally become available for purchase during in-game events or significant update releases; gamers should take advantage of the opportunity.

The limited edition is classified as Class 3, the highest level in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon. Class 3 contains the majority of the finest and most valuable automobiles. Each car has its own set of qualities and special designs, and players can learn about the best Limited vehicles in this article.

Stay competitive in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon by driving the best Class 3 automobiles

5) Lamborghini Terzo Millennio

How would a genuine car-related game be without the legendary bull? Lamborghini Terzo Millennio debuted at the 2021 Halloween Candy Event. The Terzo Millennio was not available for purchase at the event but was offered as a standard Limited vehicle. It was released to the public for 12 days for 12,000,000 R$ (CDT money) or 600 Robux.

Features

Speed - 245-250 miles per hour

Handling - 9.2

Default color - Gray

This is the fastest Lambo in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon and is regarded as the ideal race car owing to its excellent handling. Players can use this beast in almost every race and turn the tide at any time, as the acceleration of Terzo Millennio is impeccable. Lamborghini Veneno is similar to Terzo Millennio but has a max speed of 238 mph.

4) Koenigsegg CCXR

During the July 2021 update, the 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR was added to the game. After its launch in both real life and Roblox Automobile Dealership Tycoon, this car quickly became one of the rarest. It was made available for purchase for a limited period during the patchwork's release for $11,000,000 or 600 R$.

Features

Speed - 254 mph

Handling - 8.8

Default colors - White with black stripes

Even with excellent handling and quick acceleration, this car is not suitable for every race due to its lack of speed compared to other fast cars. Players can use CCXR in highway and drag races. Circuit races necessitate fast-paced gaming, and CCXR users should avoid crashing and try to exploit small gaps. 2021 Jesko Absolut and 2015 Agera RS are the bitter rivals of Koenigsegg CCXR.

3) Bugatti Centodieci

Bugatti has long dominated the Limited Cars tier list, as the cars from this company are the fastest. Centodieci, also known as Buckati Centici in the game, became available to the public in the May 2021 update.

Centici, like the Bentayga and Miata, was only available for a few weeks. The initial asking price was $12,500,000, or 666 R$. The price eventually rose to $18,750,000 or 700 R$ during the 2021 Christmas Part III event.

Features

Speed - 256 mph

Handling - 9.3

Default color - Dark blue

In Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, Centici is the third fastest Bugatti model. Players should avoid using this automobile in drag races, as even the best Class 2 vehicles can defeat Centici in drag races. The sluggish type can slow down acceleration and is therefore unsuitable for circuit racing. However, this automobile is perfectly capable of competing in highway races.

2) Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Bugatti La Voiture Noire (or Buckati Noire in-game) is the second most expensive car in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon. It is the first Limited editioned car released in the game. This car also became the first Limited Car to be sold twice during different events. The initial price tag was $18,700,000 or 800 R$ then it increased to $28,050,000 or 880 R$.

Features

Speed - 265 mph

Handling - 9.4

Default Color - Black

La Voiture Noire is best suited for all racing types due to its powerful engine. The acceleration is far superior to Centici, and the handling is well regarded, particularly during high-speed races.

1) Bugatti Bolide

Bolide, which was released as part of the Hypercars update, quickly became the most valuable automobile in the universe of Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon. This vehicle pushed La Voiture Noire to second place in terms of luxury. Bugatti Bolide was sold for $25,000,000 or 1000 R$ and was resold for $37,500,000 or 1,100 R$ at the Christmas Part III event.

Features

Speed - 300 mph

Handling - 10

Default colors - Blue and black

Bolide became notorious for having the best handling in the entire game. Players can show off this beauty to others on the server. The car is fantastic for all types of races, so players may have fun cruising during free roam and even high-speed racing with Bugatti Bolide.

