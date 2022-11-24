5 Martial Arts themed Roblox games

Combining a popular genre with a Roblox game that allows players to nearly recreate their favorite on-screen scenes has always been a joy. Granted, there haven't been many truly outstanding martial arts games throughout the years, but that doesn't mean there aren't any timeless favorites or other undiscovered marvels. Hence, players must try out these games to understand how brilliant they are.

A list of Roblox games inspired by Martial Arts

These games are not as famous as Blox Fruits or Shindo Life, but they offer the same level of excitement and many players will realize that Roblox is a platform that has more than just anime-based games.

1) Boxing Beta!

Roblox Boxing Beta! is a boxing game wherein players must always be on guard to defend themselves. The plan is straightforward. Players must prudently maintain their health and endurance and gain an advantage by punching through an opponent's block but must also be careful not to burn themselves or risk being knocked out.

The game was created by a verified group called Sketchy Laboratory and is owned by a user called oot. Since its inception on May 12, 2021, the game has had 118.1 million visits from players and 105K likes. It has mild violence and is only suitable for players who are at least nine years of age and above. A total of 350,046 players have added this game to their list of favorites at the time of writing.

2) Karate!

In this game, players compete against each other to advance to higher levels and earn various color belts. By blocking and attacking when necessary, you can outsmart and defeat your adversaries. Players can keep practicing to earn a black belt and become a sensei.

Karate! also has codes that players may utilize to gain more experience. Before engaging in combat, players can redeem these codes to earn experience points that will help in advancing their rank. The codes mentioned below will help you quickly complete the white belt level.

BLASTOFF - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 hour of 2x XP

DOUBLEXP - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 1 hour of 2x XP

RAININGYEN - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 Yen

3) Karate Kick Simulator

In Roblox Karate Kick Simulator, players must kick everything in sight in order to earn Cash, which they can use to level up their character's strength and kick greater objects in order to unlock stages. To reach the top of the scoreboard, they must level up their numbers and kick out their foes.

In-game money or Cash can be obtained by redeeming the codes to receive bonuses. It can be used to purchase game enhancements and even additional levels.

Players can use these active codes in the Roblox game:

1500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Cash Boost

500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Cash Boost

BESTTEAM - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Cash Boost

4) Evade

Roblox's Evade is an exhilarating horror chase game with a dash of humor. Players must survive time-based rounds on several maps while being attacked by lethal bots dressed as well-known memes. They can cooperate with other online gamers to combat hand-to-hand, flee, conceal themselves, solve puzzles, and survive.

If players go through a round unscathed, they will receive money and other rewards that may be spent on items such as traps, detectors, and cosmetics for their characters that grant them special advantages. In addition, players can purchase entertaining emotes like dances and animations that can be used in-game.

Free codes in the game:

1bill - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free 1B Celebration cosmetic

therealdeal - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free Bird Badge cosmetic

5) The Karate Verse

The goal of The Karate Verse creators is to provide the best Cobra Kai/The Karate Kid experience currently available on Roblox. Through training, invasion, The All-Valley Championship, or even the realism of the structures themselves, they intend to engross every follower of the program or film in this game.

Players must be within their community server connected via social links in order to participate. They can then select whichever dojo they want from a variety of options.

Three new dojos, including Eagle Fang, Topanga, and Californian Bear Karate, as well as three new maps, have been added in the most recent release. The All Valley Sports Arena also includes locker rooms and other features.

