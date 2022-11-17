5 Roblox games for Soccer Fans

Soccer is probably not one of the first things that will come to one's mind when thinking about Roblox's list of games. However, fans of online games like FIFA, Pro Evolution Soccer, Dream League Soccer and others will not be disappointed as Roblox has a list of top soccer games that will keep them hooked for hours.

Genres like anime, simulation and a few more have taken over, but if players look through the categories listed on the homepage, they will surely find a few more options like soccer games for a change. They can also open any game's homepage and check the number of visits and likes to determine how well the game is doing before getting into it.

A list of games on Roblox for the soccer fans

These games may be completely different from PC and mobile games. With Roblox's signature blocky avatars and simple yet fun gameplay, developers simply want their players to have a good time and not get tesnsed by strategies and complex moves.

1) Goal Kick Simulator

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator makes kicking a soccer ball easier than ever. To become a champion striker in this sporty Roblox game, players must level up their character's stats and soccer balls.

Players receive numerous opportunities to simulate scoring the winning kick by taking aim with their preferred ball. Once they have enough money, they can unlock chests to see if they can find better soccer balls.

The game was created by a verified group called Dream Simulators, owned by cheif. Since its inception on May 2, 2022, it has had 150.4 million visits from players and 193k likes. In fact, the game is so popular that 454,430 users have added it to their list of favorite games.

2) TPS: Ultimate Soccer

TPS: Ultimate Soccer adopts a multiplayer style in which players compete in four-on-four teams with each player controlled individually and accountable for completing the task at hand. Every goal scored, tackle won, and goal stopped resulting in a point.

Additionally, the game offers unique skills and combos that enable players to focus on what they do best. Players must employ their special skills and combos wisely as the game only grants five skill points for players and six for goalies.

The game was created by a verified Roblox group called @TAYFUN7, owned by a user with the same name. Since its inception on November 22, 2008, it has had 79.7 million visits from players and 45k likes. In fact, the game is so popular that 241,206 users have added it to their list of favorite games.

3) TPS: Street Soccer

TPS: Street Soccer adopted the same ideas as FIFA Street to create a better version of the game to appeal to the curiosity of freestylers after realizing the success of the FIFA spin-off. The game is designed for new players who desire to play more stylishly while striving to dominate their opponents.

This game was also created by the same group called @TAYFUN7. Since its inception on December 23, 2015, it has had over 218.4 million visits from players and 97k likes. In fact, this second game is more popular than TPS: Ultimate Soccer because it saw 309,963 users adding it to their list of favorite games.

4) Super Striker League

While the game's regulations are the same as those of conventional soccer, the many obstacles and power-ups that players must overcome make this game stand out.

Players on each team each have unique skills that can be used to the player's benefit, but it's important to remember that the other team also has exclusive powers. Simply put, this game will be adored by everybody who likes Shaolin Soccer.

The Roblox game was launched with great visuals on June 24, 2019. Even today, the game has exceptional animations that makes it so popular, so much so that it has recorded 233.3 million visits from players and 226k likes so far.

5) Kick Off

The final game that has made its way into this list is CM Games' Kick Off. while playing this game, players will surely travel back in time due to the animation. The developers have kept it old school but the game mechanics are the latest. Somehow this formula worked out and more players are playing this game every day.

Since the game has zero violence, it is suitable for players of all ages. This has allowed the game to reach a larger audience. Consequently, it has been able to record 295.5 million visits from players and 439k likes so far.

