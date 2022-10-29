Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free stickers, skins, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes is similar to Ultimate Tower Defense. Throughout the game, there are cute little creatures that will help players fend off waves of enemies. That said, it becomes difficult to defeat foes as the levels increase. To help players, developers keep posting free codes for various useful rewards and in-game cash to upgrade weapons and towers.

The Roblox game was released on February 1, 2020, by a verified developer called Pixel-bit Studio. Tower Heroes has received over 248.1 million visits from players and 239k likes. This certifies it as an extremely popular game.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Here are the active codes in the game:

2020VISION - Players can redeem this code to receive free Streamer skin

4JULY2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive the Fireworks Modifier

crispytyph - Players can redeem this code to receive Typh Hazel stickers

CubeCavern - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Wiz SCC skin

Easter2022 - Players can redeem this code to receive the Maoi sticker

ENCORE - Players can redeem this code to receive stickers and Characters

ENEMYPETS - Players can redeem this code to receive Spider stickers

FRANKBDAY - Players can redeem this code to receive the Funny Birthday Frank skin

HEROESXBOX - Players can redeem this code to receive free Xbox skin

July42020 - Players can redeem this code to receive the Fireworks skin

KARTKIDPLUSH - Players can redeem this code to receive the Kart Kid Plush sticker

ODDPORT - Players can redeem this code to receive free skin and stickers

PixelBit - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins

pizzatime - Players can redeem this code to receive and skin and a sticker

PVPUPDATE - Players can redeem this code to receive Modifier

RDC2022SPIN - Players can redeem this code to receive the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp stickers

SPOOKTACULAR - Players can redeem this code to receive free Bat Boy skin and Smiley face sticker

TEAMUP - Players can redeem this code to receive the Team Up sticker

THsticker - Players can redeem this code to receive free stickers

Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

100MIL - Players can redeem this code to receive skin and 20 coins

1MIL - Players can redeem this code to receive 1 million skin & 20 coins

4JULY2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive free Modifier

APRILFOOL - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins and Gun Wizard skin

CartoonyWizard - Players can redeem this code to receive Cartoony Outline Wizard skin

COOPERATE - Players can redeem this code to receive 3 free Stickers

DevHiloh - Players can redeem this code to receive Hiloh skin

FastFood - Players can redeem this code to receive Orange Soda skin

FRANKBDAY - Players can redeem this code to receive Birthday Frank skin and Stickers

halloween2020 - Players can redeem this code to receive Green Jack o Lantern skin

happy2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive 2021 Voca

July42020 - Players can redeem this code to receive Fireworks skin

Karts&Chaos - Players can redeem this code to receive Popcorn skin

lunar2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins

NEWLOBBY - Players can redeem this code to receive Burst skin

ONEYEAR_TH - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins and Concept Chef

PoisonShroom - Players can redeem this code to receive Mushroom skin

TEAMSPARKS - Players can redeem this code to receive free Metaverse skin

thxgiving - Players can redeem this code to receive Pilgrim skin

TreeBranch - Players can redeem this code to receive Leaves skin

Valentine2022 - Players can redeem this code to receive Angel Slime skin

xmas2020 - Players can redeem this code to receive Snowflake skin

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Head over to the Roblox platform and search the game.

Now, press the Roblox logo.

A text box to enter the code should appear now.

Enter the code and hit redeem to receive the rewards.

Players can also follow the developers to get more codes and other game updates.

