Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free stickers, skins, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes is similar to Ultimate Tower Defense. Throughout the game, there are cute little creatures that will help players fend off waves of enemies. That said, it becomes difficult to defeat foes as the levels increase. To help players, developers keep posting free codes for various useful rewards and in-game cash to upgrade weapons and towers.
The Roblox game was released on February 1, 2020, by a verified developer called Pixel-bit Studio. Tower Heroes has received over 248.1 million visits from players and 239k likes. This certifies it as an extremely popular game.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 2020VISION - Players can redeem this code to receive free Streamer skin
- 4JULY2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive the Fireworks Modifier
- crispytyph - Players can redeem this code to receive Typh Hazel stickers
- CubeCavern - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Wiz SCC skin
- Easter2022 - Players can redeem this code to receive the Maoi sticker
- ENCORE - Players can redeem this code to receive stickers and Characters
- ENEMYPETS - Players can redeem this code to receive Spider stickers
- FRANKBDAY - Players can redeem this code to receive the Funny Birthday Frank skin
- HEROESXBOX - Players can redeem this code to receive free Xbox skin
- July42020 - Players can redeem this code to receive the Fireworks skin
- KARTKIDPLUSH - Players can redeem this code to receive the Kart Kid Plush sticker
- ODDPORT - Players can redeem this code to receive free skin and stickers
- PixelBit - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins
- pizzatime - Players can redeem this code to receive and skin and a sticker
- PVPUPDATE - Players can redeem this code to receive Modifier
- RDC2022SPIN - Players can redeem this code to receive the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp stickers
- SPOOKTACULAR - Players can redeem this code to receive free Bat Boy skin and Smiley face sticker
- TEAMUP - Players can redeem this code to receive the Team Up sticker
- THsticker - Players can redeem this code to receive free stickers
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 100MIL - Players can redeem this code to receive skin and 20 coins
- 1MIL - Players can redeem this code to receive 1 million skin & 20 coins
- 4JULY2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive free Modifier
- APRILFOOL - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins and Gun Wizard skin
- CartoonyWizard - Players can redeem this code to receive Cartoony Outline Wizard skin
- COOPERATE - Players can redeem this code to receive 3 free Stickers
- DevHiloh - Players can redeem this code to receive Hiloh skin
- FastFood - Players can redeem this code to receive Orange Soda skin
- FRANKBDAY - Players can redeem this code to receive Birthday Frank skin and Stickers
- halloween2020 - Players can redeem this code to receive Green Jack o Lantern skin
- happy2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive 2021 Voca
- July42020 - Players can redeem this code to receive Fireworks skin
- Karts&Chaos - Players can redeem this code to receive Popcorn skin
- lunar2021 - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins
- NEWLOBBY - Players can redeem this code to receive Burst skin
- ONEYEAR_TH - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 coins and Concept Chef
- PoisonShroom - Players can redeem this code to receive Mushroom skin
- TEAMSPARKS - Players can redeem this code to receive free Metaverse skin
- thxgiving - Players can redeem this code to receive Pilgrim skin
- TreeBranch - Players can redeem this code to receive Leaves skin
- Valentine2022 - Players can redeem this code to receive Angel Slime skin
- xmas2020 - Players can redeem this code to receive Snowflake skin
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Head over to the Roblox platform and search the game.
- Now, press the Roblox logo.
- A text box to enter the code should appear now.
- Enter the code and hit redeem to receive the rewards.
Players can also follow the developers to get more codes and other game updates.