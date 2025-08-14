99 Nights in the Forest Diamond farming guide

Diamonds are a valuable currency that let you unlock different Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. The primary way of obtaining them is by collecting badges, but they require a lot of time and are not renewable. Meanwhile, the legendary or gold chests contain a single Diamond. You'll need a steady source of the currency if you plan to unlock expensive Classes like the Assassin, Blacksmith, and Cyborg.

This guide explains the best way to grind Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Diamonds fast in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Cultist Stronghold (Image via Roblox)

Repeatedly clearing the Cultist Stronghold is the best way to farm Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest. A single stronghold appears in the forest in every game and is marked by a diamond icon on the Map.

The Cultist Stronghold opens after every 20 in-game minutes. This gives you sufficient time to find weapons, food for filling your energy meter, and fuel for your campfire. In some playthroughs, the stronghold is inaccessible until you upgrade your campfire to Level 4.

In the Cultist Stronghold, you'll need to fight waves of Cultists while gradually moving your way to the top floor. When each Cultist is killed, a Diamond Chest, Cultist Gem, and a Gem of the Forest Fragment will spawn at one end of the room. The Diamond Chest will give you a minimum of five Diamonds, which, when collected, are directly added to your game account.

Although you can use melee weapons like Chainsaw and Laser Sword, ranged weapons are more effective against the cultist members. You can shoot them from afar while taking cover behind a wall or an object. On the other hand, melee weapons compel you to get close and expose yourself to archers.

The archer cultists (Image via Roblox)

The difficulty of a Cultist Stronghold increases after every successful raid. After clearing a Level 1 stronghold, the next time you'll need to fight both tougher and a larger group of enemies. If this proves too difficult, consider leaving the server and starting a new game. You'll need to gather resources once again, but fighting the cultist members will be much easier in the new playthrough.

Also check: How to survive the Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest

Best Classes for farming Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Alien Class (Image via Roblox)

Soloing a Cultist Stronghold with the default Class is possible in 99 Nights in the Forest. However, to be on the safe side, you must equip one of the following:

Ranger : Gives you a Revolver and several bullets.

: Gives you a Revolver and several bullets. Alien : Gives you a quick-firing, non-exhaustible Raygun and enhanced visibility at night.

: Gives you a quick-firing, non-exhaustible Raygun and enhanced visibility at night. Medic: Gives you Bandages for healing and faster revives when playing with others.

The Raygun starts overheating after a few shots. Thus, it is recommended to have a secondary weapon, preferably a Revolver or a Rifle, which you can switch to when the Raygun is recharging.

Use our 99 Nights in the Forest Class tier list to learn about the best Classes and prioritize unlocking them in the game.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the drawback of playing with a team when farming Diamonds?

The more players in the game, the more the number of enemies in the Cultist Stronghold.

Which is the best weapon for clearing the Cultist Stronghold?

The Laser Cannon is the best weapon for fighting cultist members, as it can kill enemies with a couple of hits.

Is it possible for the Deer to enter the Cultist Stronghold?

No, the Deer monster is not able to enter the building.

