99 Nights in the Forest Fire Bandit guide

The Fire Bandit is the overall 24th Class to be added in 99 Nights in the Forest. It debuted with the Volcanic Biome update, giving players powerful tools and perks to make exploration of the lava lands much easier. This Class equips the user with an Infernal Crossbow and a Wildfire potion to help them reduce their enemies to cinders, be it wolves, scorpions, or cultist members.

This guide explores the various advantages offered by the Fire Bandit Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Fire Bandit in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Daily Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

Like the Poison Master and Blacksmith, the Fire Bandit can be unlocked by spending 200 Diamonds in the Class Shop. It is a four-star Class, meaning it has a small chance of appearing in stock.

The Fire Bandit is a most potent Class. When fully upgraded, it gives you a 10% bonus chance of getting Wildfire potions from chests. Throughout the gameplay, you can rely on the AoE damage of the Wildfire and the unlimited ammo of the Infernal Crossbow to neutralize enemies in your path.

Diamonds are the sole currency for unlocking Classes. Follow this link to learn every way to earn Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Level up requirements and perks of the Fire Bandit in 99 Nights in the Forest

Perks of the Fire Bandit (Image via Roblox)

The Fire Bandit starts with an Infernal Crossbow and a Wildfire. Both are decent weapons that you can keep in your arsenal throughout your stay in the forest.

The Infernal Crossbow is an upgrade of the standard Crossbow. It burns enemies with every hit, dealing damage over time, and any creature that is killed by it turns into Cooked Meat or Cooked Morsel. The same effects are provided by the Infernal Sword, so consider carrying both these fiery weapons to rid yourself of issues regarding food.

The Wildfire potion works like a Molotov cocktail. When thrown on the ground, it creates a lava pit that lasts several seconds. Any enemies and even allies that step into this lava get burn damage.

Interestingly, a Level 2 Fire Bandit can also set fire to enemies with other tools, including the Starter Axe. The chance of the target getting burned increases with every hit.

Below are the level-up requirements and perks of the Fire Bandit Class in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Level Requirements Perks 1 None Start with an Infernal Crossbow and a Wildfire potion 2 Kill enemies with fire: 0/100

Set enemies on fire: 0/200 Your other tools have a chance to set enemies on fire 3 Kill enemies with fire: 0/250

Set enemies on fire: 0/500 10% chance to get a Wildfire as a bonus drop from chests

To level up Fire Bandit quickly, play with a friend who has the Pyromaniac Class and ask them to give their Flamethrower. Subsequently, you can start setting and killing enemies with this ranged weapon.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the unlock cost of Fire Bandit?

This Class can be unlocked with 200 Diamonds.

What are the other ways to get a Wildfire Potion?

Besides being a starter tool for the Fire Bandit, the Wildfire Potion can be obtained from the Hot Chests in the Volcanic biome.

Is the Infernal Crossbow better than the regular Crossbow?

Yes, the Infernal Crossbow is a better weapon. Unlike the Crossbow, the Infernal variant burns enemies with every hit.

