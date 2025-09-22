How to survive the Ram in 99 Nights in the Forest

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the Ram is a hostile entity introduced by the second part of the Volcanic Biome update. It has a unique charging attack, which destroys the trees as well as kills any players in its path. Similar to the Deer and the Owl, survivors must avoid confrontation with this entity because it cannot be hurt or killed with any weapon.

Ad

Despite its power, the Ram has multiple weaknesses, such as its inability to make sharp turns during a charge. This guide explains the many ways to avoid this entity's wrath in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Where is the Ram in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Ram preparing to charge (Image via Roblox)

The Ram can appear in the forest and the deepest parts of the volcanic biome. Like the Deer and the Owl, it exclusively spawns at night. It is extremely dangerous as it chases players who are outside the Campfire for several minutes until daybreak.

Ad

Trending

The Ram starts chasing you the moment it spots you. Initially, it starts running at its usual speed, giving you time to sprint away from the entity. After a few seconds, it begins to prepare a mighty charge, which is indicated by an eye on the screen.

The eye indicates the entity's fury. When the red meter inside the eye is full, the Ram charges towards you, eradicating any trees in its path. The charge takes a big portion out of your health, so it's best not to take the Ram by its horns.

Ad

It is not possible to outrun the new entity while it's charging towards you. However, you can avoid the attack completely by steering your character left or right. The Ram has a poor turning radius when charging, which is a weakness that players can always exploit to ensure their survival.

Apart from a new threat, the volcanic biome allows players to open special chests and get the powerful Infernal Sword in 99 Nights in the Forest. You can learn more about the weapon in this guide.

Ad

Tips for surviving the Ram in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Flashlight makes the Ram wince (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips and strategies to survive the Ram in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Ad

Use a Flashlight : Like the Deer and the Owl, the latest entity can be stunned by shining a Flashlight at its face. However, only use this trick when it is chasing you. The Ram is immune to stuns while preparing to charge, as well as while charging.

: Like the Deer and the Owl, the latest entity can be stunned by shining a Flashlight at its face. However, only use this trick when it is chasing you. The Ram is immune to stuns while preparing to charge, as well as while charging. Run while the Ram is preparing to charge : The moment the eye icons appear above the Ram, start running towards your Campfire.

: The moment the eye icons appear above the Ram, start running towards your Campfire. Take sharp turns while sprinting away: As aforementioned, the Ram cannot effectively make sharp turns while charging. So, to avoid colliding with it, turn your character left and right while running away from the entity.

Ad

Note that the direction the Ram is facing doesn't indicate where it will charge. It may look in a certain direction, but charge at a player in its opposite.

Also check: How to get the Resourcefulness Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Where does the Ram appear?

This hostile entity can appear in both the forest and the volcanic biomes.

Ad

Does the Ram only spawn at night?

Yes, the Ram exclusively spawns at night.

Is it possible to kill the Ram?

No, this entity cannot be killed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025