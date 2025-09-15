How to get the Resourcefulness Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

Badges are a way to earn Diamonds and other resources in 99 Nights in the Forest. To get any of them, you have to complete specific actions either alone or with teammates. The Resourcefulness Badge, available for a limited time, requires two players, with one willing to sacrifice themselves in the Volcanic biome for the benefit of their teammate.

This guide tells you all about the secret action for acquiring the Resourcefulness Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to obtain the Resourcfulness Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

Resourcefulness (Image via Roblox)

Resourcefulness is one of the four limited-time Badges introduced by the Volcanic update. Unlike others, which clearly have their acquisition requirements mentioned, this Badge only tells you to "complete a mystery action in the new biome" and provides no further hints for the same.

To get the Resourcefulness Badge, you'll need to drop a dead teammate into the magma pool in the Volcanic biome. However, this particular teammate needs to be online while you're completing this action. If they exit the game after dying, their dead body will disappear from the map.

Here's a stepwise guide for obtaining the Resourcefulness Badge:

Store a dead teammate's body in your Sack.

Head over to the Volcanic biome.

Enter the volcano in this new biome by parkouring over rocks and objects.

Find the bridge that has a star-like symbol on its surface.

Get to the end of the bridge and then unstore the dead teammate from your Sack. The moment the body drops into the magma pit, you'll get the Resourcefulness Badge.

Although this Badge necessitates a 'sacrifice', it technically isn't one. You'll be using a dead body to complete the achievement. Furthermore, even after making the sacrifice, you can use a Bandage or Medkit to revive your teammate, or the latter can simply use a Self-Revive by spending Robux.

Completing the Resourcefulness Badge gives you 5 Diamonds and 3 Blue Flames. While Diamonds can be used to unlock Classes, the Blue Flames provide special boosts to your Campfire.

About the Volcanic biome in 99 Nights in the Forest

Volcanic is the third biome in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Volcanic biome is a challenging area in 99 Nights in the Forest. Upon entering it, the atmosphere turns into a warm color, even though the map shows the area as green instead of red.

Trees in this hot biome only provide three Logs and no saplings when cut down. Additionally, the Volcanic biome consists of Scorpions, which deal poison damage with every hit. They are nimble and strike quickly, so you'll need to run away from them while shooting bullets or darts at these creatures.

This biome also features lava pools that damage players and enemies, except the Owl and the Deer, who step into them. Such pools can be used strategically during battles, although they are rarely required.

The volcano in this biome consists of a special area where you can sacrifice loot and teammates to summon powerful items. However, for each summon, a total of eight sacrifices is required.

Also check: How to survive the Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What are the rewards for getting the Humiliation Badge?

You get 5 Diamonds and 3 Blue Flames for obtaining this Badge.

How do I store a dead teammate's body?

To store a dead body in the game, equip the Sack and then left-click on the fallen teammate.

Where is the Volcanic biome?

This biome has no fixed location during a playthrough. You have to find by expanding and exploring the map.

