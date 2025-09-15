How to get Infernal Sword in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Infernal Sword is a melee weapon introduced by the Volcanic Biome update in 99 Nights in the Forest. It sets enemies on fire with every hit, dealing damage over time, thereby giving you better chances of winning fights against animals and Cultists. Additionally, entities struck down by this sword turn into Cooked Morsel. This ensures you get a steady supply of food during any forays in the forest.

Here's all you need to know about the Infernal Sword, including its obtainability and stats in 99 Nights in the Forest.

About the Infernal Sword in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Infernal Sword (Image via Roblox)

There are a couple of ways to get the Infernal Sword in 99 Nights in the Forest. Primarily, you can get the weapon as loot by opening special chests exclusive to the Volcanic biome. These chests are either grey or brown in color and have spikes all over them.

The exact odds of finding an Infernal Sword from such chests are unknown. Nonetheless, the sword is considered to be extremely rare, rivaling the low drop rate of the Morningstar in a Gold Chest.

The other way to get the weapon is via sacrifices. This involves taking a trip to the interior of the volcano in the newest biome. You will need to parkour your way to reach this area and possibly defeat Scorpions that inflict poison with every hit.

In the heart of the volcano, you'll notice a star-like symbol on a bridge. Beneath this bridge is a bubbling magma pool that serves as a sacrifice pit. You can drop Cultists, loot, and dead teammates into the magma to light up all the edges/points of the symbol etched on the bridge.

When all the points of the symbol begin to glow, an item or chest will magically appear on the bridge. The summoned chest may contain an Infernal Sword.

Although you can sacrifice teammates in the volcano, it is later possible to revive them with Bandages or Medkits. Your fallen comrades can also purchase a Self-Revive by spending Robux.

Check our 99 Nights in the Forest weapons tier list to learn about each melee and ranged item's effectiveness in the game.

Is the Infernal Sword worth getting in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Here's why you should get this weapon (Image via Roblox)

The Infernal Sword is a meta weapon in 99 Nights in the Forest. It can defeat a Cultist with just a couple of hits, meaning it deals more than 50 damage with every hit. It also ignites the enemies, and the flames slowly chip away at their health. This is especially useful when fighting creatures like mammoths and bears.

Utilizing this sword always saves you from worrying about food. Any animal killed by the Infernal Sword turns into a Cooked Morsel or Cooked Meat. Eating such food fills your Hunger meter and it has no adverse effects, unlike the Raw Meat, upon whose consumption you lose a bit of health.

The Infernal Sword is a must-have weapon if you want to beat the game and survive longer than 99 days. However, like other armaments, it cannot damage the Owl or the Deer monster.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How many sacrifices are required to summon an item or chest in the volcano?

A total of eight sacrifices is required. These could be loot, cultist members, or fallen teammates.

Is the Infernal Sword only available in the Volcanic biome?

Yes, this sword can only be obtained from chests in the Volcanic biome.

How much damage does the Infernal Sword do?

This weapon deals more than 50 damage, killing a Cultist with a couple of hits.

