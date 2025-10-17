99 Nights in the Forest Undead guide

The Undead Class is useful for players who have a difficult time trying to stay alive in 99 Nights in the Forest. It gives the user permanent stackable bonuses each time they are revived. When fully leveled up, it allows the user to move for a few seconds after their death, letting them get as close to teammates as possible.

Although the Undead provides useful perks, it is over-reliant on teammates. This guide explains how to obtain the Class as well as the pros and cons of using it.

How to get the Undead Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Undead Class (Image via Roblox)

Undead in 99 Nights in the Forest can be purchased from the Daily Class Shop with 100 Diamonds. Its cost coincides with popular Classes like Alien and Berserker, so you'll need to make a tough choice on where to spend gems.

Given that Undead is a three-star Class, it has a good chance of being in stock every day. Still, if it isn't available, you'll need to wait for the shop to restock after 24 hours or spend 99 Robux on a reroll. The reroll button is located at the bottom of the list of Classes in the shop menu.

Here are the many ways to obtain Diamonds for unlocking Classes:

Collect badges by completing their associated requirements.

Obtain the currency as a potential drop from Legendary, Cold, Ice, Iron, Good, and Gold chests in the game.

Open the Diamond Chest in the Cultist Stronghold.

Spend 50 days or 99 days in the forest.

Buy Diamond packs from the Robux Shop.

Attend Update Parties organized by the developer.

Update Parties are the best way to get Diamonds. You can get over 20 gems at a time during these festivities, which occur one hour before an update's release.

There are several Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. Learn what each has on offer in this comprehensive guide.

Perks of the Undead Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Here's what the Undead has on offer (Image via Roblox)

When using the Undead Class, you spawn in the game with a single Bandage. This medical item can be used to heal yourself and revive teammates. Notably, you can also give the Bandage to a teammate, so that they can use it to revive you following your initial death.

Like other Classes, the Undead has three levels. Reaching each level and unlocking its corresponding perk requires you to complete certain tasks, which have been mentioned below:

Level Perks Requirements 1 Gain a permanent bonus every time you are revived None 2 You can be revived instantly Be revived: 0/30 3 You can move for 8 seconds after death Be revived: 0/60

The Undead's ability to get permanent bonuses is incredibly useful. Here's what you get with every rebirth:

Gain 20 HP

Gain 200 Coins

Hunger drains slowly

Sprint faster

Crock Pot cooks faster

This Class' over-reliance on teammates is its major flaw. A lot of Bandages and Medkits will be utilized on reviving you, and such medical items are a rare find. Moreover, its third perk is quite underwhelming, as it only lets you move rather than interact with anything after dying.

Undead is best paired with the Medic Class. The latter spawns with a couple of Bandages and has a faster reviving speed.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the cost of the Undead Class?

This Class costs 100 Diamonds.

What is the starter tool of the Undead?

Users of this Class spawn with one Bandage.

What permanent bonuses can be gained by using the Undead Class?

Players using this Class can gain extra health, faster sprint, reduced Hunger drain, faster Crock Pot, and Coins.

