A One Piece Game codes in Roblox: Free reset, gems, and more (August 2022)

Based on the anime One Piece, Boss Studio created 'A One Piece Game' on the Roblox platform, and in the game, players must go to numerous islands, gather Fruits and Beli, develop new skills, and fight their opponents.
To get more Beli, experience points, and fruit resets, players can use the Roblox game's free codes. A One Piece Game's objective is to collect powerful weapons and become the most powerful sea captain in the One Piece universe.
There are two options available to players: consistently playing and advancing gradually or taking a shortcut. In the end, players who utilize these free codes will gain the upper hand over their opponents and move up the leaderboard.
Use free codes in the Roblox A One Piece Game to unlock additional skills and vanquish opponents more quickly
Active codes in Roblox A One Piece Game
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 1MILLION! - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 XP
- 230KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a DF Reset
- 250KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset
- 335KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Devil Fruit Reset
- 80MILLVISITS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Gems
- DragonNext! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Gems for 10 Minutes
- GEAR4SOON - Redeem this code in the game to get 200k Beli
- Like4Codes - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x XP for 10 Minutes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox A One Piece Game
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- 100KTWITTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200k Beli
- 10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Beli
- 110KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- 120KSUBS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset
- 125KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit
- 155KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- 170KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset
- 200KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset
- 200KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit
- 20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Beli
- 20MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit
- 25MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 Beli
- 35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 135k Beli
- 3KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- 40KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 150k Beli
- 50KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli
- 55KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli
- 5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- 60KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli
- 7.5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- 75KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 75,000 Beli
- 90KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- EasterPreHype - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit
- FruitsComeTomorrow - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli
- HangukMansae - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- KingLuffyAndAlopek - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- KORE - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Beli
- MAINTENANCE - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit (Update 7)
- MILLIONAIRES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- MINIUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- MOCHITOMORROW - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 XP for 30 Minutes
- PHOENIXV2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- SORRY4BUG - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- SORRYWEFIXED - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit
- TESTING - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- THOUSANDLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Beli
- UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200k Beli
- UPDATE7 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Beli (Update 7)
- UPDATE7.5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Beli
- UPDATE7TOMORROW? - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- UPDATE8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli
- VIZTHEGOAT - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox A One Piece Game
Redeeming codes is easy in this Roblox game. Players need to click on the Menu button on their screen and choose the Twitter option. After that, players need to copy a code from the list of active codes and paste it into the 'Enter Code' text box. To receive the rewards, players need to hit the Enter key.