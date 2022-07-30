A One Piece Game codes in Roblox: Free reset, gems, and more (August 2022)

Based on the anime One Piece, Boss Studio created 'A One Piece Game' on the Roblox platform, and in the game, players must go to numerous islands, gather Fruits and Beli, develop new skills, and fight their opponents.

To get more Beli, experience points, and fruit resets, players can use the Roblox game's free codes. A One Piece Game's objective is to collect powerful weapons and become the most powerful sea captain in the One Piece universe.

There are two options available to players: consistently playing and advancing gradually or taking a shortcut. In the end, players who utilize these free codes will gain the upper hand over their opponents and move up the leaderboard.

Use free codes in the Roblox A One Piece Game to unlock additional skills and vanquish opponents more quickly

Active codes in Roblox A One Piece Game

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

1MILLION! - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 XP

230KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a DF Reset

250KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset

335KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Devil Fruit Reset

80MILLVISITS! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Gems

DragonNext! - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Gems for 10 Minutes

GEAR4SOON - Redeem this code in the game to get 200k Beli

Like4Codes - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x XP for 10 Minutes

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox A One Piece Game

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

100KTWITTER - Redeem this code in the game to get 200k Beli

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Beli

110KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

120KSUBS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset

125KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit

155KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

170KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset

200KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Devil Fruit Reset

200KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit

20KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Beli

20MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit

25MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 200,000 Beli

35KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 135k Beli

3KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

40KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 150k Beli

50KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli

55KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli

5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

60KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli

7.5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

75KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 75,000 Beli

90KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

EasterPreHype - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit

FruitsComeTomorrow - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli

HangukMansae - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

KingLuffyAndAlopek - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

KORE - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Beli

MAINTENANCE - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit (Update 7)

MILLIONAIRES - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

MINIUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

MOCHITOMORROW - Redeem this code in the game to get x2 XP for 30 Minutes

PHOENIXV2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

SORRY4BUG - Redeem this code in the game to get 100k Beli

SORRY4SHUTDOWN - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

SORRYWEFIXED - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit

TESTING - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

THOUSANDLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 50,000 Beli

UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 200k Beli

UPDATE7 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Beli (Update 7)

UPDATE7.5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150,000 Beli

UPDATE7TOMORROW? - Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

UPDATE8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100,000 Beli

VIZTHEGOAT - Redeem this code in the game to get reset the Devil Fruit

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox A One Piece Game

Redeeming codes is easy in this Roblox game. Players need to click on the Menu button on their screen and choose the Twitter option. After that, players need to copy a code from the list of active codes and paste it into the 'Enter Code' text box. To receive the rewards, players need to hit the Enter key.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far