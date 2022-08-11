Action Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free coins and gems (August 2022)

Roblox Action Tower Defense codes allow users to get free gems, money, and other items. Those that make use of these free coupons will gain an advantage over rivals and climb the leaderboard.

Action Tower Defense is a popular tower defense game where players defend their castle from armies of zombies and other enemies. It is crucial to use one's own weapons, build towers, and learn how to use a variety of unique powers.

Players can use free codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense to thwart zombies and safeguard their fortress

Active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

newskill - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins (new)

ShowMeTheGem - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

ShowMeTheMoney - Redeem this code in the game to get 1000 Coins

spookyhouse - Redeem this code in the game to get 450 Gems and 4500 Coins (new)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

ActionTowerDefence - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems

challenge - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & 500 Coins

chapter8 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & 500 Coins

christmas - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & 500 Coins

december - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

friends4ever - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

halloween - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins and 50 Gems

hammer - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

happynewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & 500 Coins

HauntedSwamp - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems and 500 Coins

Infinite - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Coins and 100 Gems

LakesideHills - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins and 100 Gems

likes_40k - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems and 1000 Coins

Likes_600 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1500 Coins and 50 Gems

Likes100 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

Likes1000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems

Likes1500 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

Likes2500 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins and 50 Gems

Likes300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

likes30k - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Coins and 50 Gems

Likes4000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

likes50000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems and 1000 Coins

Likes6500 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

Members300 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins and 50 Gems

newpity - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & 500 Coins

newtowers - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems & 500 Coins

newweapon - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems and 500 Coins

thanksgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

UpAndComing - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

update16 - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems and 500 Coins

Visits100K - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Coins

Visits10K - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,500 Coins

Visits1M - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins and 50 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the "Gear" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.

A new window will open once you do that.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the empty space.

There is a potential that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

Finally, you're free to select "Redeem" from the menu. You'll get the promised benefits right away.

Players can also follow the developers on their official Twitter account and Discord community server, where they will hear about all the new codes first and get all the latest game and event updates.

