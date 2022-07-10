Action Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free coins and gems (July 2022)

Players can obtain free gems, coins and other items using the Roblox Action Tower Defense codes. Those who utilize these free coupons will benefit over opposition and move up the leaderboard.

Players in the popular tower defense game Action Tower Defense have to protect their castle from armies of zombies and other adversaries. The usage of one's own weapons, the construction of towers, and the discovery of numerous special abilities are all essential.

Defeat zombies and protect your castle with free codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

newskill - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

ShowMeTheGem - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems

ShowMeTheMoney - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,000 Coins

spookyhouse - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

These codes have expired and hence, don't work in this Roblox game anymore:

ActionTowerDefence - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 150 Gems

AFK - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

challenge - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

christmas - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Cosmetic - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins

DailyReward - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

december - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

friends4ever - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

halloween - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

hammer - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

happynewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

HauntedSwamp - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Infinite - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 2,000 Coins & 50 Gems

InfiniteReward - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

likes_40k - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

Likes_600 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

Likes100 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems

Likes1000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

Likes1500 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

Likes20K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

Likes2500 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 500 Coins & 50 Gems

likes25000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

Likes300 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

likes30k - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins

Likes4000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

likes50000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

Likes6500 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

LikesHit15K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

lunarnewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

Members300 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 500 Coins & 50 Gems

newpity - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

newtowers - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

newweapon - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

RewardLikes10K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

RewardLikes10K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

staff - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins

thanksgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

UpAndComing - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems

update16 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

Visits100K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins

Visits10K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins

Visits1M - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 500 Coins & 50 Gems

Weapon - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Launch the game on Roblox.

Press the Gear icon and a new window will appear on your screen.

Enter active code from the list.

Press the green arrow to redeem the code.

Players must avoid typing the code, as copy-pasting it is much easier.

