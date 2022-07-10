Action Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free coins and gems (July 2022)

Players can obtain free gems, coins and other items using the Roblox Action Tower Defense codes. Those who utilize these free coupons will benefit over opposition and move up the leaderboard.
Players in the popular tower defense game Action Tower Defense have to protect their castle from armies of zombies and other adversaries. The usage of one's own weapons, the construction of towers, and the discovery of numerous special abilities are all essential.
Defeat zombies and protect your castle with free codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
Active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- newskill - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- ShowMeTheGem - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems
- ShowMeTheMoney - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,000 Coins
- spookyhouse - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
These codes have expired and hence, don't work in this Roblox game anymore:
- ActionTowerDefence - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 150 Gems
- AFK - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- challenge - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- christmas - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- Cosmetic - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- DailyReward - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- december - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- friends4ever - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- halloween - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- hammer - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- happynewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- HauntedSwamp - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- Infinite - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 2,000 Coins & 50 Gems
- InfiniteReward - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- likes_40k - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- Likes_600 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Likes100 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems
- Likes1000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- Likes1500 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Likes20K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins
- Likes2500 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- likes25000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins
- Likes300 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- likes30k - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- Likes4000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems
- likes50000 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- Likes6500 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems
- LikesHit15K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins
- lunarnewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- Members300 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- newpity - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- newtowers - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- newweapon - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- RewardLikes10K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems
- staff - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 50 Gems & 500 Coins
- thanksgiving - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins
- UpAndComing - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 100 Gems
- update16 - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
- Visits100K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins
- Visits10K - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 1,500 Coins
- Visits1M - Redeem this code in the game to get receive 500 Coins & 50 Gems
- Weapon - Redeem this code in the game to get receive free Gems & Coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
Follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Launch the game on Roblox.
- Press the Gear icon and a new window will appear on your screen.
- Enter active code from the list.
- Press the green arrow to redeem the code.
Players must avoid typing the code, as copy-pasting it is much easier.