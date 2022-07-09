Weapon Masters codes in Roblox: Free boosts, strength and more (July 2022)

To improve their skills and become the most potent weapon master in the game, players can utilize Roblox Weapon Masters codes to acquire boosts, auto-clickers, and strength. These codes are free to use and easy to redeem.

In the clicking game Weapon Masters, players swing their swords to generate power, then use that strength to buy new weapons and add to their arsenal. The objective will be to master every weapon in the game and engage in riveting combat. It's a clicker game that does not require a lot of strategy or complex movements.

Become the most powerful in Roblox Weapon Masters using free codes

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Players should redeem these codes as no expiration date has been mentioned, as of yet.

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

11KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost (NEW)

3dot5million - Redeem this code in the game to get a Strength Boost

4klikes80 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 15 minute Strength Boost

5.5klikes100 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Strength Boost

6klikes125 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 3 hours of Double Strength

7500LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Strength

grass625 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 1 hour of Auto Clicker

jump222 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

oneyearcelebration1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

oneyearcelebration2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

release - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update7 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 15 minute Strength Boost

update8 - Redeem this code in the game to get for Auto Clicker

water555 - Redeem this code in the game to get for 3 hours of 2x Strength

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

1.5klikes20 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

150likes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

1klikes20 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

1mvisits100 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

2klikes40 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

300likes2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

3klikes70 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

cave - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 hours of Auto Clicker

hammers - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

reaper - Redeem this code in the game to get a Strength Boost

sorry1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Clicker

sorry2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Rebirth

trickortreat2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rebirth Boost

update1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update5 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update9 - Redeem this code in the game to get Auto Clicker

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Use the generated username and password to get into the Roblox platform.

Enter the game's name into the search field to find it on the homepage. Please start the Roblox Anime adventures once you find it.

Let the game finish loading. Similar to all the other Roblox games, it takes a little longer, so players must have patience.

Search for the Twitter button on the side of the screen after the game has fully launched. Players are welcome to click on it.

To redeem the codes, the following procedure must be flawless. From the active list, copy and paste an active code on the "Code here" space.

Once gamers have entered the code, the promised benefits will be applied to their accounts.

More codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Promoting the game is essential since it persuades players to give it a try. The creators of the game are attempting to improve it by adding new levels and offering free items to draw in more users.

One can follow the creators on Twitter or join their discord server to receive regular updates on the latest codes and game updates. The mentioned account links may be found on the game's homepage on Roblox.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far