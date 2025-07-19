Alien Mothership 99 Nights in the Forest: How to enter and all rewards

Raiding the Alien Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest takes some work, but it is well worth a trip. Players can acquire unique weapons such as Rayguns and Laser Swords while fighting waves of aliens, whose corpses can be used to fuel the campfire. The best aspect of the alien weaponry is that they run on energy, requiring no ammunition and freeing you from the dangerous forays in the forest.

In this guide, you'll learn how to access the Alien Mothership and acquire powerful weapons in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to enter and defeat the Alien Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Alien Mothership (Image via Roblox)

During the Alien Invasion, several spaceships crash into the forest. These crashed ships are guarded by a few aliens who become hostile once you're spotted. You must kill all the guardians before you can enter the flying saucer and salvage unique items and weapons.

Among the many crashed spaceships, only one will still be operational and emit a green light. Find this particular vessel, walk inside it, and then search for a teleporter door. You can "Teleport to Mothership" once you get close to it.

The Alien Mothership is akin to a combat challenge with multiple rounds. In each round, you must defeat an Alien Elite and a few usual aliens. You can progress to the next round/room by picking up the Alien Elite's body and putting it in front of the face scanner next to the door.

The face scanner takes a few seconds to verify (Image via Roblox)

The Alien Elite is a more durable enemy than the regular ones. This is noticeable by their size and bulk in 99 Nights in the Forest. However, they lack ranged weapons and can be easily defeated via the run-and-gun method.

Only the Alien Elite's bodies can be used to open the doors and progress to the final room. If you place the regular alien near the scanner, it will deny you access.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest: Furniture Trader guide

All rewards in the Alien Mothership

The treasure chest will be on top of a pedestal (Image via Roblox)

You must open three doors before reaching the final room in the Alien Mothership. Directly in front of you will be a treasure chest, while several other items like Laser Fence Segments and Meat? Sandwiches can be found scattered across the room.

The final room will trick you into believing that there are no enemies. However, the moment you interact with the treasure chest, aliens will spawn all over the room. They will be carrying Rayguns, so make sure to strafe-shoot to survive the last ordeal in the Mothership.

Once all the aliens are eliminated, you can open the treasure chest, which has a high chance of giving you the following items:

Alien Armor

Laser Cannon

Raygun

Laser Sword

Defeating the Alien Mothership will also reward you with the Xenology badge in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Alien Invasion update patch notes

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I use the "Teleport to Mothership" feature?

To teleport to the Mothership, approach the teleporter and press and hold the E key on PC.

Does the Alien Mothership contain any food items?

You will find a few Meat? Sandwiches in the final room of the Mothership.

Which is the best alien weapon?

The Laser Cannon is the best alien weapon, as it can finish enemies with just a couple of hits.

