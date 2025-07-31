All items in Grow a Garden Corrupted Zen Crate

The Corrupted Zen Crate is a cosmetic reward introduced by the Grow a Garden Corrupted update. It has dark brown rims and a red interior with a black symbol on it. As standard for most crates and eggs in this experience, it contains six items, including the coveted Corrupted Well.

Here's everything you need to know about the Corrupted Zen Crate, including its availability and contents.

Grow a Garden Corrupted Zen Crate contents and their drop rates

The Corrupted Zen Crate (Image via Roblox)

The Corrupted Zen Crate cannot be traded or purchased from any NPC. You can only obtain it as a potential reward for completing the demands of the Corrupted Channeller in Grow a Garden.

Here are the Corrupted Zen Crate's contents and their drop rates:

Name Drop chance Zen Fan 30% Corrupted Garden Light 20% Corrupted Bamboo Fence 20% Mounted Katanas 13% Corrupted Bridge 13% Corrupted Well 4%

Given that the Corrupted Zen Crate is a limited-time item, be sure to obtain all its contents as quickly as possible. It will be removed in a future update to make room for new content.

How to get the Corrupted Zen Crate in Grow a Garden

All possible rewards from the Corrupted Channeller (Image via Roblox)

The Corrupted Zen Crate is a potential reward for completing the Corrupted Channeller's demands. The NPC can be found in the middle of the map, opposite the Zen Channeller that grows the Zen tree.

The odds of getting a Corrupted Zen Crate as a reward are 13.04%. So, you're most likely to obtain one after completing nine demands of the Corrupted Channeller. The NPC asks for specific Tranquil crops, such as Blueberries, Apples, and Strawberries, that meet a minimum weight requirement.

To increase the weight of crops in your garden, utilize Advanced, Master, and Godly Sprinklers. Meanwhile, to give them the Tranquil Mutation in Grow a Garden, regularly log in a couple of minutes before the Zen Aura event. This server-wide weather event mutates random crops with Tranquil.

You can also use the Tranquil Mutation Spray to mutate a specific crop. Like the Corrupted Zen Crate, it can be obtained from the Corrupted Channeller.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the odds of getting a Corrupted Zen Crate from the Corrupted Channeller?

Players possess a 13.04% chance of receiving a Corrupted Zen Crate as a reward from the Corrupted Channeller.

What is the rarest reward in the Corrupted Zen Crate?

Possessing a low 4% drop chance, the Corrupted Well is the rarest reward in the Corrupted Zen Crate.

How do I use the Tranquil Mutation Spray?

To use the spray, equip it from your inventory and then click the crop that needs the Tranquil Mutation.

How do I use cosmetics acquired from the Corrupted Zen Crate?

To use the acquired cosmetics, click the gear icon at the top of the screen. Then, select a desired cosmetic while facing the spot where it needs to be in the garden.

