The Corrupt Event is now live in Roblox Grow a Garden, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The event has added a lot of new content, and players are jumping in to explore everything. One of the highlights is the new Corrupt Chaneller Quest, which might've left many players confused about how to complete it.
On that note, here’s how to complete the Corrupt Chaneller Quest in Grow a Garden with ease.
Everything you need to know about the Corrupt Chaneller Quest in Grow a Garden
To begin this quest, you must find the Corrupt Chaneller NPC, who now appears during the event. The NPC will ask you to bring specific fruits mutated with the Tranquil trait. These quests offer some great rewards, such as pets, crates, and sprays, but the tricky part is getting the right mutated Tranquil plants in time.
For those unaware, the Tranquil mutation only occurs randomly during an event called Zenora, which has a chance to happen roughly every hour. Around two-thirds of the servers get the Zenora aura, while others might experience the Corrupt aura. Only the Zenora aura can give you Tranquil plants.
Note that the NPC asks for a different type of plant. Here are some of the most common ones that it asks for:
- Orange Tulip
- Daffodil
- Corn
- Strawberry
- Apple
- Coconut
- Grape
- Mango
- Watermelon
- Blueberry
Additionally, the Corrupt Chaneller NPC requires the plants to meet the weight requirement, so it's always better to plant several of each type rather than just one in a small amount. Players can also unlock tools like the Tranquil Spray or even get Tranquil mutations from some pets.
In some cases, the NPC could ask for Shekels (in-game currency) instead of Tranquil plants. The amount may vary depending on how much you have in your inventory, but it's usually not that high.
Completing these quests increases the NPC’s corruption level. Once the Chaneller maxes out, the game rewards you during the next Zenora event with free corrupted plants and other items. It also resets the quest, allowing you to do it all over again.
That's everything to know about the Corrupt Chaneller Quest in Roblox Grow a Garden.
