NFL star Travis Kelce set to join Roblox Grow a Garden

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:47 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden celebrity guest has been revealed (Image via X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Roblox Grow a Garden continues to be one of the most popular games on the platform, offering fun farming mechanics, weekly updates, and various events. Now, the game is taking things to a new level. The official Roblox account on X recently confirmed that popular NFL player Travis Kelce will be joining Grow a Garden as part of an event. This unexpected crossover might excite a lot of Roblox players and sports fans alike.

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about Travis Kelce’s upcoming appearance in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about the Celebrity Guest event and Travis Kelce's appearance in Roblox Grow a Garden

The Celebrity Guest event in Roblox Grow a Garden is scheduled to take place on July 26, 2025, at 1 pm UTC, and it promises a lot of exciting new content. This event will feature the game's creator, Jandel, for a unique in-game session. While the official teaser did not initially reveal the identity of the guest, the use of a football silhouette with a question mark made a lot of fans curious.

Now, it has been confirmed by the official X account of the game that the mysterious guest is none other than the NFL star, Travis Kelce. The event is described as “helping Jandel with this week’s admin abuse,” which usually involves a lot of chaotic server-wide effects. With Travis Kelce, we can expect some football-themed twists this time.

Players can expect some themed cosmetics and items that tie with the NFL or Kelce himself. While nothing is officially revealed yet, we can also expect some limited-time rewards.

That's everything we know about the Roblox Grow a Garden Celebrity Guest Event featuring Travis Kelce. It is a free-to-play game that everyone can join without spending any money.

