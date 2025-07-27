All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Travis Kelce Takeover event

The Travis Kelce Takeover event was held in Grow a Garden on July 26, 2025. Occurring before the release of the Corrupt update, it featured the in-game avatars of developer Jandel and NFL star Travis Kelce releasing multiple sub-events. Players in both public and private servers were able to get exclusive cosmetics, seeds, and rare Mutations such as Blitzshock and Touchdown.

Ad

Let's take a look at the new Mutations that were introduced during the Grow a Garden Travis Kelce Takeover event.

List of all new Mutations introduced during the Travis Kelce Takeover event in Grow a Garden

Travis Kelce's avatar during the Post-Dunk sub-event (Image via Roblox)

During the Takeover event, Travis Kelce assisted developer Jandel in the routine admin abuse in Grow a Garden. Both used their admin privileges to trigger various server-wide sub-events, including weather events that applied rare Mutations.

Ad

Trending

Here are all the new Mutations that appeared during the Travis Kelce Takeover event:

Subzero

The Subzero Mutation occurred during the Route Runner weather event. When the event was active, Travis Kelce’s avatar sprinted around the map and created cold tornadoes with their trail. These storms had a small chance of applying Subzero to fruits.

Fruits with the Subzero Mutation have their sale value increased by a 40x multiplier. Moreover, they possess a noteworthy light blue color and snowflake visual effects.

Ad

Jackpot

The Jackpot Mutation was obtained during the Money Rain weather event. When it was active, developer Jandel’s avatar threw coins on the map, giving random fruits a chance to receive the Mutation.

A Jackpot-mutated fruit has shiny Robux icons and golden sparkles all over it. Besides a unique appearance, the Mutation gives a 15x multiplier to a fruit's original sale value.

Blitzshock

The Blitzshock Mutation was applied to crops during the Lightning Storm weather event in Grow a Garden. During it, gigantic footballs fell from the sky like meteors and exploded on impact. Fruits within the footballs’ range had a chance to become Blitzshock.

Ad

Fruits affected by Blitzshock Mutation recieve a 50x sale value multiplier and a blue aura. Moreover, electricity cackles around them, as if they are imbued with lightning energy.

Touchdown

The Touchdown Mutation occurred during the Post Dunk sub-event. Jandel’s avatar passed a golden-aura imbued football to Travis Kelce’s avatar, who then dunked it into a hoop that appeared in mid-air. Following the dunk, random fruits in the players’ gardens mutated into Touchdown.

Ad

Compared to the other listed Mutations, Touchdown is the most lucrative. It gives the fruit a 100x sale value multiplier and orange and brown visual effects, akin to a football’s color.

As of this writing, it is unknown when the next iterations of such admin-specific weather events will happen in the game.

Also check: All new Grow a Garden Corrupted Event Mutations

What Mutations give the best multipliers in Grow a Garden?

The best Mutations and their multipliers (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the following Mutations bestow the highest sell value multipliers to fruits:

Ad

Dawnbound - 150x

Voidtouched - 135x

Disco - 125x

Meteoric - 125x

Galactic - 120x

Celestial - 120x

Other valuable Grow a Garden Mutations are Alienlike, Paradisal, and the recently introduced Touchdown. All of them give a 100x increase to a fruit’s sale value.

Also check: Grow a Garden Corrupted Event guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the new Mutations that appeared during the Travis Kelce Takeover event?

Ad

Four new Mutations appeared during the event: Subzero, Jackpot, Blitzshock, and Touchdown.

What are the visual effects applied by the Subzero Mutation?

A Subzero fruit has a blue aura. Additionally, snowflakes keep falling around it.

Is it possible to get a Touchdown-mutated fruit after the Travis Kelce Takeover event?

Currently, the only way to get such a mutated fruit is via trading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025