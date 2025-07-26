Grow a Garden Jackpot Mutation guide

Jackpot Mutation is one of the many alterations introduced with the Corruption update in Grow a Garden. The title is all about cultivating the rarest crops and selling them for high profit. Mutations are unique tweaks that increase a plant's sale value. Thus, players should learn about all of them, since many have unique triggers.This article lists all the basic information regarding the Jackpot Mutation.A guide to Jackpot Mutation in Grow a GardenAs mentioned before, Mutations are unique effects that can be applied to the plants. These tweaks increase the value of the target and are stackable. One of the numerous Mutations is called Jackpot, introduced on July 26, 2025.Also read: All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen ShopAs of this writing, the only way for plants to get this Mutation is through the Money Rain event. It is a unique sequence that doesn't have any prerequisites. It also isn't time-bound. Instead, only the admins of the game can trigger Money Rain. Thus, it can either appear randomly or before any important update.When it is active, you'll see Sheckles and Robux raining from the sky. The game's co-developer Jandel's avatar might even appear on some maps as a giant character. During this event, any of your owned plants have the opportunity to acquire the Jackpot Mutation.Although not confirmed, the Mutation could add a 77x multiplier to the affected plant. Hence, it can skyrocket the sale value of a rare plant.Also read: All new Items in Grow a Garden Zen ShopFAQs regarding JackpotWhat is Jackpot?Jackpot is a Mutation. Any plant that acquires it will have its selling value multiplied by a particular number.How can a plant get Jackpot Mutation?As of this writing, only the Money Rain event can give out the Jackpot mutation to plants.When does Money Rain happen?Money Rain can only be triggered by game admins. Thus, there is no fixed time for it to occur.How do I know when the next game update is?Follow the game's official X account or its Discord channel.Check out our other articles on the game:How to earn Chi in Grow a GardenFossilight in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, Rarity, and Seed priceHow to get Taro Flower in Grow-a-Garden Zen EventAll Merchants in Grow-a-Garden