The developers added many new contents to the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. Among them are ten new Pets that differ in varying rarities, such as Common, Rare, Mythical, Legendary, and Divine. You can acquire some critters by hatching the latest Fall Egg and others from the Fall Festival Pet Shop with sheckles. While there are no requirements to purchase the Egg, you must contribute to growing the Fall Bloom to buy critters.

That said, here are the details of all fresh critters in the latest Fall Market event.

Details of all new Pets in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event

You can purchase all Pets from the Fall Pet Shop (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of all the fresh Pets that arrived at the Grow a Garden Fall Market event:

1) Chipmunk

Chipmunk is a Common rarity Pet that arrived in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. It has 1500 hunger and costs 150 million sheckles at the Fall Pet Shop. The critter’s passive is called Harvest Stash, which activates while using a Harvest Tool. Chipmunk grants a 6% to 12% chance of not consuming the Harvest Tool while using it.

2) Red Squirrel

Red Squirrel is a Rare rarity Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. It costs 400 million sheckles at the Fall Pet Shop. The critter’s passive is called Squirrel Support, which affects only Fall-type Pets. When a Fall-type critter completes using their abilities, they will use their passive sooner than usual.

3) Marmot

Marmot is the Legendary Pet that was introduced in the Fall Market event. It has 38000 hunger and costs 700 million sheckles at the Fall Pet Shop. The critter’s passive activates every 540 to 120 seconds, causing it to burrow into the ground to hide in a random mound. You can obtain Fall-themed rewards for finding the Pet. It has a 15 to 30% chance to burrow into the ground again.

4) Sugar Glider

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx The Premium one has a 1% chance of giving you a GIANT version of any Pet in the Egg.

Sugar Glider is a Mythical rarity Pet that was introduced in the Fall Market event. It has 1600 hunger and costs 900 million sheckles at the Fall Pet Shop. The critter’s passive is called Sugar Gliding, which causes it to glide from three random fruits. While doing so, it copies one mutation from one fruit to another.

5) Space Squirrel

Space Squirrel is the latest Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. It belongs to the Divine rarity 1.2 billion sheckels in the Fall Pet Shop. The critter’s passive is called A Space Odd-Nut-sy, which activates around every 16 minutes. A Space Odd-Nut-sy has around a 15% chance to mutate a nearby fruit with Voidtouched mutation. A fruit’s base selling price gets a 135✕ multiplier with the mutation.

6) Robin

Robin is the latest Common rarity Pet in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. You can obtain it by hatching a Fall Egg with a 55% chance. Its passive is called Tiny Bird, which decreases your avatar’s size by 10% to 20%.

7) Badger

Badger is a Rare rarity Pet that arrived in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. Its passive is called Earthquake Excavator, which causes it to dig every five minutes and five seconds for around 10.22 seconds. While digging, it spreads mud that has a chance to mutate nearby fruits with the Cracked mutation (grants a 4✕ multiplier). You can obtain it by hatching a Fall Egg with a 32.5% chance.

8) Grizzly Bear

Grizzly Bear is a Legendary rarity Grow a Garden Pet that debuted in the Fall Market event. It's passive, Fall Express, activates around every three minutes. Fall Express grants around a 10.13% chance to apply the Fall mutation to a nearby fruit. Grizzly Bear also has another passive, Mighty Bear, which increases your in-game avatar’s size.

9) Barn Owl

Barn Owl is a Mythical rarity Pet that arrived in the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. It has two passives: Wise Shopper and Prince of Fall. Wise Shopper increases the base weight of critters that you directly buy from the Fall Pet Shop by 0.1 to 0.24 kg. The Prince of Fall grants 0.78 XP per second to all active critters in your garden.

10) Swan

Swan is the Divine rarity Pet that debuted in the Fall Market event. This critter has two passives: Swan Song and Bird of Grace. Swan Song causes the critter to mimic another player’s ability around every 24 minutes. Bird of Grace causes the critter to apply the Graceful mutation (grants 77✕ multiplier) to a random fruit in your garden.

FAQs

How many Pets were added in the Fall Market event?

There are 10 new Pets that debuted in the Fall Market update.

Which is the highest rarity Pet in the Fall Market event?

Swan is the highest Divine rarity Pet in the Fall Market event.

How to get all fresh Pets in the Fall Market event?

You can buy some directly from the Fall Pet Shop and others by hatching the Fall Egg.

